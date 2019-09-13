{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Gothenburg 18, Burlington, Wyo. 7

Gothenburg 13, Chadron 7

Gothenburg vs. Scottsbluff

METRO TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn South 6, Millard North 2

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Westside 11

Millard North 15, Omaha Bryan 1

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Millard North 9, Bellevue West 7

Millard South 7, Bellevue East 2

Omaha Burke 5, Papillion-La Vista South 3

Quarterfinals

Gretna 9, Omaha Burke 0

Millard West 6, Papillion-La Vista South 3

Omaha Marian 7, Millard South 0

Papillion-La Vista 5, Bellevue East 2

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments