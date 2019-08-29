Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 11-20, Lincoln Pius X 3-9
Lincoln East 16-5, Lincoln North Star 8-19
Lincoln Northeast 12-12, Lincoln High 0-2
Norfolk 7-6, Lincoln Southeast 4-5
Lincoln Southwest 11, Millard North 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 11, Ord 1
Arlington vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli
Auburn 10, Cass County Central 0
Aurora vs. Holdrege, ppd.
Beatrice 17, Raymond Central 0
Beatrice 3, Bennington 1
Bellevue East 17, Omaha Northwest 0
Bennington 14, Raymond Central 0
Bishop Neumann 9, Wilber-Clatonia 8
Boone Central 13, Polk County 0
Boone Central 11, Schuyler 1
Centennial 17, Columbus Lakeview 2
Cozad 8, Gothenburg 4
Crete 12, Seward 1
DC West/Concordia 11, Blue River 2
Fairbury 9, Adams Central 4
Fairbury 11, Ord 0
Falls City 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Freeman vs. Conestoga
Gering vs. Scottsbluff
Gretna 15, Omaha Bryan 0
Gretna 13, Omaha South 0
Guardian Angels CC vs. Tekamah-Herman
Hastings SC 7, Central City 3
Highway 91 vs. Guardian Angels CC
Highway 91 vs. Tekamah-Herman
Kearney 7-x, Fremont 4-x
Logan View/S-S 8, Yutan/Mead 3
Milford 13, Wahoo 12
Millard South 12, Bellevue West 4
Minden vs. St. Paul
NEN 14, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 1
North Bend Central 11, South Sioux City 2
North Platte 3, Omaha Gross 1
Northwest 10, Lexington 1
O'Neill 6, Ponca 2
Omaha Gross Catholic 10, McCook 9
Omaha Northwest 15, Omaha Benson 3
Omaha Skutt vs. McCook
Omaha Skutt 12, North Platte 2
Omaha South 5, Omaha North 2
Omaha Westside 7, Columbus 4
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Ralston 0
Plattsmouth vs. Blair
Polk County 7, Schuyler 2
Syracuse 19, Fort Calhoun 6
Waverly 13, Nebraska City 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southwest 11, Millard North 3: Abbie Squier hit a two-out, walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to lift the Silver Hawks to victory. Emma Hain also added a three-run home run.
Norfolk 7-6, Lincoln Southeast 4-5: Rylan Ewoldt and Katelyn Neumayer each hit home runs for the Knights in the loss. Ewoldt went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in game two.
Grand Island 11-20, Lincoln Pius X 3-9: Matti Reiling doubled and had an RBI to lead Pius X in the loss. Reiling homered with an RBI and Payton went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in game two.
Beatrice 17, Raymond Central 0: Olivia Aden went 4-for-4, including a home run and led Beatrice with three RBIs in the shutout victory. Rylee Pangborn tossed two innings in the circle, allowing one hit.
Beatrice 3, Bennington 1: Aden added another home run Thursday, as Beatrice scored two of its three runs off long balls in the first inning. Addison Barnard added the Orange's second home run. Hannah Lytle added an RBI in the third.
Fairbury 9, Adams Central 4: Jaelle Johnson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brittyn Wentz homered and Jami Mans picked up the win in the circle.
Waverly 13, Nebraska City 5: Kiersten Dowding and Kelsey Cordes each hit home runs and finished with two RBIs to lead the Vikings. Morgan Schuelke also added two RBIs, going 1-for-2 at the plate.
Auburn 10, Cass County Central 0: Brooklyn Rathe had the only hit for Cass County Central.
Milford 13, Wahoo 12: Autumn Iversen homered and had five RBIs, but it was not enough to lead the Warriors to victory. Milford was led by Kaitlyn Klug's four RBIs and a home run.
Syracuse 19, Fort Calhoun 6: Brooke Carlson went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and six RBIs for the Rockets. Allie Bokmaper finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, adding to Syracuse's 16 hits and 18 RBIs.