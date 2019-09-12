Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 11-12, Lincoln High 1-2
Grand Island 11-5, Lincoln Northeast 2-8
Lincoln East 12-7, Columbus 4-0
Lincoln North Star 15-11 Kearney 2-4
Lincoln Southwest 11-1, Lincoln Pius X 1-1
North Platte 15-7, Lincoln Southeast 14-15
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 10, Centennial 7
Adams Central 13, York 3
Aquinas 8, Logan View/SS 4
Auburn 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Aurora vs. Schuyler
Beatrice 5, Seward 1
Central City 17, Blue River 6
Centura-Central Valley vs. O'Neill, ppd.
Cozad 13, Southern Valley/Alma 3
Crete 6, Aurora 1
Crete 15, Schuyler 3
DC West/Concordia 10, Fort Calhoun 0
Elkhorn 2, Bennington 1
Fairbury 15, Milford 1
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Freeman
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Guardian Angels CC 14, Aquinas 4
Guardian Angels CC 13, Logan View/SS 1
Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 1
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay vs. Pierce
McCook 15, Lexington 4
NEN 6, Arlington 2
Norfolk 12, South Sioux City 0
Norris 9, Nebraska City 1
North Bend Central 5, Ponca 4
Northwest 9, Grand Island CC 0
Omaha Skutt 10, Waverly 4
Ord 11, Polk County 10
Platteview 7, Plattsmouth 6
St. Paul 13-6, Blue Hill 7-9
Twin River 8, Highway 91 5
Twin River 4, West Point-Beemer 3
West Point-Beemer vs. Highway 91
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Freeman
Wahoo 8, Syracuse 3
Wayne 7, Tekamah-Herman 0
York 11, Centennial 4
Yutan/Mead 10, Cass County Central 6
METRO TOURNAMENT
Bellevue East 6, Millard North 2
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Central 0
Gretna 12, Omaha Northwest 0
Millard South 13, Omaha South 1
Omaha Burke 10, Omaha Westside 6
Omaha Marian 6, Bellevue West 0
Papillion-La Vista 13, Omaha Bryan 0
Papillion-La Vista South 6, Elkhorn South 1
Highlights
Lincoln North Star 15-11, Kearney 2-4: Kyrah Dailey had three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs in the Navigators' Game 1 victory. Abby Kreser added three RBIs. In Game 2, Halie Gibson had three RBIs and Hanna Roth picked up the win in relief.
Lincoln East 12-7, Columbus 4-0: Morgan Adams went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run for the Spartans. Kyndal Colon and Ashley Rising each added a double and two RBIs. Whitnee Curry finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead East in Game 2.
North Platte 15-7, Lincoln Southeast 14-15: Lily Rippetau had seven RBIs and two home runs, but the Knights failed to rally in the seventh inning to drop Game 1. In Game 2, Rylan Ewoldt had six RBIs, a double and home run, and the Knights hit four blasts, including two from Amanda Schmaderer.
Grand Island 11-5, Lincoln Northeast 2-8: Deleesi Barling and Makenna Bonneau each had an RBI apiece for the Rockets in Gamd 1. Alexa Williams went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in Northeast's Game 2 win.
Fremont 11-12, Lincoln High 1-2: Leila Outlaw-Williams had a triple and an RBI to lead Lincoln High offensively in Game 1. Anna Anderson went 2-for-2 in the second game for the Links.
Crete 6, Aurora 1: Morgan Maly finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs, while Izzy Eltze went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Cardinals.
Crete 15, Schuyler 3: Morgan Maly finished off a strong first inning for the Cardinals with a two-run homer. She finished with four RBIs.
Auburn 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Leah Grant went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Norris 9, Nebraska City 1: Jacee Carlow, Carli Kohout and Delaney White each doubled, while Olivia Ozenbaugh finished with two doubles as the Titans racked up 13 hits.
Beatrice 5, Seward 1: Addison Barnard went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Hannah Lytle finished 1-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Beatrice.
Wahoo 8, Syracuse 3: Buge Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Katelyn Urban finished 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Warriors. Lauren Siekfen had two hits for Syracuse.
Omaha Skutt 10, Waverly 4: Malia Thoms had three RBIs and a home run to lead the Vikings. Morgan Schuelke added a double and an RBI. Emily Swoboda and Sophia Hoffman homered for Skutt.
Aquinas 8, Logan View/SS 4: Darian Krenk had two doubles to lead Aquinas.
Adams Central 10, Centennial 7: Sadie Carpenter had three hits and two RBIs and Kiarra Biede had four RBIs for the Patriots. Kailey Ziegler homered for Centennial.
Adams Central 13, York 3: Sadie Carpenter and Elli Marker each had three RBIs for Adams Central. Abbey Seevers had two hits for York.