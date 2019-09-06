Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
PAPILLION-LV SOUTH INVITE
Gretna 9, Millard West 6
Lincoln Southwest 7, Papillion-LV South 2
Millard West 8, Lincoln Southeast 3
Omaha Burke 5, Papillion-LV South 3
Omaha Skutt 18, Omaha Burke 6
Omaha Skutt 9, Lincoln Southwest 1
Papillion-La Vista 12, Lincoln Southeast 0
Papillion-La Vista 5, Gretna 0
MILLARD NORTH INVITE
Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
Grand Island 14, Bellevue West 7
Millard North 15, Grand Island 4
Millard South 12, Elkhorn South 4
Millard South 13, Lincoln Pius X 2
OMAHA NORTH INVITE
Ponca 10, Lincoln High 5
Ponca 10, Omaha North 0