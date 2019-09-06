{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

PAPILLION-LV SOUTH INVITE

Gretna 9, Millard West 6

Lincoln Southwest 7, Papillion-LV South 2

Millard West 8, Lincoln Southeast 3

Omaha Burke 5, Papillion-LV South 3

Omaha Skutt 18, Omaha Burke 6

Omaha Skutt 9, Lincoln Southwest 1

Papillion-La Vista 12, Lincoln Southeast 0

Papillion-La Vista 5, Gretna 0

MILLARD NORTH INVITE

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 2

Grand Island 14, Bellevue West 7

Millard North 15, Grand Island 4

Millard South 12, Elkhorn South 4

Millard South 13, Lincoln Pius X 2

OMAHA NORTH INVITE

Ponca 10, Lincoln High 5

Ponca 10, Omaha North 0

