Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
PAPILLION-LV SOUTH INVITE
1st: Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Skutt
3rd: Gretna 8, Lincoln Southwest 0
5th: Millard West 6, Omaha Burke 3
7th: Lincoln Southeast 7, Papillion-LV South 6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 12, South Sioux City 0
Crete 7, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Hastings 12, Ralston 0
AUBURN INVITE
Falls City vs. Syracuse, 9 a.m.
Raymond Central vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.
Bishop Neumann vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, 9 a.m.
Conestoga vs. Omaha Mercy, 9 a.m.
Falls City/Syracuse loser vs. Raymond Central/Auburn loser, 11 a.m.
Auburn 16, Syracuse 0
Falls City/Syracuse winner vs. Raymond Central/Auburn winner, 11 a.m.
Bishop Neumann 6, Omaha Mercy 2
7th place, 1 p.m.
5th place, 1 p.m.
3rd place, 1 p.m.
1st place, 1 p.m.
FAIRBURY INVITE
Milford vs. Aurora, 9:30 a.m.
Northwest 14, Freeman 0
Fairbury 8, Centennial 7
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Hasting SC, 9:30 a.m.
Milford/Aurora loser vs. Northwest/Freeman loser, 11:15 a.m.
Milford/Aurora winner vs. Northwest/Fremont winner, 11:15 a.m.
Fairbury/Centennial loser vs. FCEM/Hastings SC loser, 11:15 a.m.
Fairbury/Centennial winner vs. FCEC/Hastings SC winner, 11:15 a.m.
7th place, 1:30 p.m.
5th place, 1:30 p.m.
3rd place, 1:30 p.m.
1st place, 1:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Bishop Neumann 6, Omaha Mercy 2: Mary Chvatal had three hits and an RBI for the Cavaliers.
Auburn 16, Syracuse 0: Jaeleigh Heck had three hits, including a homer, and six RBIs to lead Auburn.
Beatrice 12, South Sioux City 1: Tavia Hausman homered twice and Addison Barnard and Avery Barnard each added homers for Beatrice.
Fairbury 8, Centennial 7: Jaelle Johnson homered, doubled and finished with four RBIs to lead Fairbury, which held off a late Centennial rally. Asia Nisly and Chaylee Tonniges homered for Centennial.
Crete 7, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Lexi Mach and Cassidy Skillet each had two hits for the Cardinals. Mach struck out nine and scattered four hits. Jaiden Tweton had two hits for the Bluejays.
Northwest 14, Freeman 0: Maddy Cushing had two hits and three RBIs for Northwest.