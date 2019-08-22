Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 4-1, Lincoln East 3-9
Kearney 5-x, Lincoln Pius X 1-x
Lincoln Northeast 4-10, Fremont 1-1
Lincoln Southeast 16, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 14-17, Norfolk 9-13
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 7, Gering 4
Aquinas vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Tekamah-Herman 6
Beatrice 5, Norris 2
Beatrice 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Blue Hill 10, Fillmore Central/EM 0
CCV vs. Minden
Cass County Central 15, Conestoga 7
Elkhorn South 8, Omaha Marian 6
Fairbury 9, Freeman 5
Fort Calhoun vs. Guardian Angels CC
Gering vs. North Platte
Grand Island CC 14, Columbus Lakeview 2
Gretna 12, Bellevue East 8
Lexington vs. Aurora
Malcolm 6, Auburn 4
Millard South 17, Omaha Northwest 2
Millard West 10, Papillion-LV South 1
NEN vs. Pierce
Nebraska City 8, Falls City 0
Norris 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
North Platte 10, Adams Central 0
Omaha Burke 12, Bellevue West 2
Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3
Omaha North vs. Omaha Benson
Omaha South 8, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Central 0
O'Neill 6, St. Paul 3
Papillion-La Vista 9, Millard North 1
Plattsmouth vs. Bennington
Schuyler vs. Blue River
Seward 2, Waverly 1
Syracuse 13, Platteview 9
Twin River 7, Blue River 1
Twin River 8, Schuyler 5
Wahoo 6, Raymond Central 2
Wayne 4, Blair 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island 4-1, Lincoln East 3-9: Emily Prai went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in game one for the Spartans. Campbell Petrick finished with six strikeouts in the loss. In the victory, Kyndal Colon hit a three-run home run and Morgan Adams added three RBIs.
Lincoln Northeast 4-10, Fremont 1-1: Alexi Williams, Alexa Williams and Kaylin Phillips all doubled for the Rockets. Alexa Williams struck 13 batters and picked up the win. In game two, Alexa Williams, Sarah Showalter and Maddi Duncan doubled for Southwest. Ella Cooper tripled for Fremont.
Lincoln Southwest 14, Norfolk 9: Josi Solano went 2-for-3 with a home run and Emma Hain went 2-for-3 with two doubles to lead the Silver Hawks. Abbie Squier homered and Shelby Gunter doubled for Southwest as well.
Seward 2, Waverly 1: RBI hits by Haley Marshall and Hannah Benedict in the sixth inning helped Seward rally for the win. Sydney Parra struck out eight for Seward. Kendall Hartley drove in a run for Waverly.
Malcolm 6, Auburn 4: Macy Rieschick went 1-for-4 with a double and Kylie Allen went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Sandell, Glause and Helms each had two hits for the Clippers.
Wayne 4, Blair 2: Tori Kniesche struck out 21 batters in a complete-game effort for Wayne. Tory Vilotta went the distance for Blair, striking out 12 batters. Both pitchers threw 120 pitches.
Wahoo 6, Raymond Central 2: Wahoo finished with 13 hits and scored four runs in the third. Sydnie Blanchard had two hits and two RBIs for Raymond Central.
Syracuse 13, Platteview 9: The Rockets scored six runs in the sixth. Taylor Sherwin had three hits for the Rockets.
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Tekamah-Herman 6: The Bluejays held off a late rally from Tekamah-Herman. Kiara Libal had three hits and Mackenzie Mayer homered and drove in three runs for the Jays.
Fairbury 9, Freeman 5: Jami Mans went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead Fairbury. Mikayla Lempka had two RBIs for Freeman.
BELLEVUE EAST INVITATIONAL
Friday's schedule
Pool 1 (Baldwin): Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Central, noon; Papillion-La Vista South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 2 p.m.; Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Central, 4 p.m.
Pool 2: (Baldwin): Elkhorn vs. Lincoln East, noon; Elkhorn vs. Bellevue West, 2 p.m.; Bellevue West vs. Lincoln East, 4 p.m.
Pool 3 (Lied Field): Gretna vs. Bellevue East, noon; Lincoln North Star vs. Elkhorn South, 2 p.m.; Bellevue East vs. Elkhorn South, 4 p.m.; Gretna vs. Lincoln North Star, 6 p.m.
Pool 4 (Lied Field): Millard West vs. Bennington, noon; Millard North vs. Bennington, 2 p.m.; Millard West vs. Blair, 4 p.m.; Millard North vs. Blair, 6 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
At Lied Field: Pool 1 winner vs. Pool 2 winner, 10 a.m.; Pool 3 winner vs. Pool 4 winner, 10 a.m.; Winners, 2 p.m.; losers, 2 p.m.
At Lied Field: Pool 1 runner-up vs. Pool 2 runner-up, 8 a.m.; Pool 3 runner-up vs. Pool 4 runner-up, 8 a.m.; Winners, noon; losers, noon.