Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 10-15 Lincoln Northeast 0-7
Lincoln North Star 5-5, Norfolk 3-6
Lincoln Southeast 12-18, Lincoln Pius X 2-11
Lincoln Southwest 14-15, Grand Island 0-1
Omaha Central 14, Lincoln High 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 10, Holdrege 0
Aquinas 15, Schuyler 3
Arlington 7, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Beatrice 5, Wahoo 3
Bellevue East 8, Fremont 5
Bennington 7, Nebraska City 6
Bishop Neumann 7, Highway 91 3
Boone Central 4, Blue River 1
Cass County Central 3, Plattsmouth 3
Centennial 18, Aurora 0
Central City 11, Columbus Lakeview 0
Chadron 15, Scottsbluff 4
Cozad 9, McCook 8
Crete 8, Fairbury 4
Elkhorn 12, Gretna 5
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Benson 0
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Blue Hill
Fillmore Central/EM 4, Southern Valley/Alma 3
Gering 3, Alliance 0
Gothenburg 14, Ord 6
Grand Island CC 14, Minden 0
Guardian Angels CC 10, Ponca 0
Hastings 9, York 3
Hastings SC 8-14, Centura-Central Valley 0-6
Kearney Catholic 8, Grand Island CC 0
Kearney Catholic 17, Minden 0
Logan View/SS 8, DC West 6
Malcolm 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Milford 10, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Millard West 10, Omaha Westside 0
NEN 14, O'Neill 2
Norris 9, Blair 1
Northwest 5-6, Kearney 1-7
North Platte 12-4, Lexington 0-5
Omaha Burke 16, Omaha South 0
Omaha Gross 11, Ralston 2
Omaha Northwest 11, Omaha Bryan 6
Omaha Skutt 13, Bellevue West 6
Papillion-La Vista 8, Papillion-LV South 0
Platteview 7, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 6
Raymond Central 11, Fort Calhoun 1
Savannah, Mo. 9, Falls City 0
Seward 9, Columbus, 0
Southern Valley/Alma 11, Blue Hill 0
St. Paul 13, Polk County 4
Syracuse 16, Yutan/Mead 6
Tekamah-Herman 11, North Bend Central 6
Tekamah-Herman 14, Twin River 0
Twin River 10, North Bend Central 4
Wayne 2, Bishop Neumann 1
Wayne 12, Highway 91 0
West Point-Beemer 12, Pierce 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 5, Wahoo 3: Tavia Hausman smacked a home run for Beatrice while Rylee Pangborn only gave up three earned runs in five innings of work.
Lincoln Southwest 14, Grand Island 0: Mackenzie Mlnarik smacked a home run and drove in four RBIs while leadoff hitter Josi Solano drove in three RBIs to go along with a home run.
Lincoln Southwest 15, Grand Island 1: Emma Hain crushed two home runs while also driving in three RBIs to lead Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks had 15 hits.
Norfolk 6, Lincoln North Star 5: Norfolk broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth. Lyndsey Roth had two hits and Halie Gibson drove in two for North Star.
Lincoln North Star 5, Norfolk 3: Abby Krieser and Kylie Shottenkirk homered for the Navigators and Hanna Roth earned the win in the circle.
Omaha Central 14, Lincoln High 3: Cecelia Williams went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Links.
Wayne 2, Bishop Neumann 1: Wayne earned the walkoff win on Kayla Fleming's two-run double in the seventh inning. Tori Kniesche struck out 19 for Wayne and allowed only one hit. Mary Chvatal had a hit for Neumann.
Bishop Neumann 7, Highway 91 3: Kailee Woita tripled and drove in four runs for Neumann.
Seward 9, Columbus 0: Sydney Para pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Haley Marshall drove in three runs for the Bluejays.
Norris 9, Blair 1: Alexis Wiggins had three hits and Jerica German had a grand slam to lead the Titans. Carli Kohout pitched a complete-game win.
Crete 8, Fairbury 4: Izzy Eltze homered and scored three runs for the Cardinals. Jaelle Johnson had three hits for the Jeffs.
Milford 10, Wilber-Clatonia 4: Callie Carraher went 4-for-5 with three runs scored to lead the Eagles. Hannah Lloyd homered and had two RBIs for Wilber-Clatonia.
Malcolm 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 6: Jordyn Virus went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Clippers. Samantha Cresse had three hits and three RBIs for Southern.
Hastings 9, York 3: Kaelen Schultz homered and doubled for Hastings. Lauryn Haggadone homered for York.
Arlington 7, Ashland-Greenwood 6: Jaiden Tweton had two doubles for Ashland-Greenwood.
Centennial 18, Aurora 0: Dalyee Dey and Asia Nisley each homered for Centennial.