Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 10-15 Lincoln Northeast 0-7

Lincoln North Star 5-5, Norfolk 3-6

Lincoln Southeast 12-18, Lincoln Pius X 2-11

Lincoln Southwest 14-15, Grand Island 0-1

Omaha Central 14, Lincoln High 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 10, Holdrege 0

Aquinas 15, Schuyler 3

Arlington 7, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Beatrice 5, Wahoo 3

Bellevue East 8, Fremont 5

Bennington 7, Nebraska City 6

Bishop Neumann 7, Highway 91 3

Boone Central 4, Blue River 1

Cass County Central 3, Plattsmouth 3

Centennial 18, Aurora 0

Central City 11, Columbus Lakeview 0

Chadron 15, Scottsbluff 4

Cozad 9, McCook 8

Crete 8, Fairbury 4

Elkhorn 12, Gretna 5

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Benson 0

Fillmore Central/EM vs. Blue Hill

Fillmore Central/EM 4, Southern Valley/Alma 3

Gering 3, Alliance 0

Gothenburg 14, Ord 6

Grand Island CC 14, Minden 0

Guardian Angels CC 10, Ponca 0

Hastings 9, York 3

Hastings SC 8-14, Centura-Central Valley 0-6

Kearney Catholic 8, Grand Island CC 0

Kearney Catholic 17, Minden 0

Logan View/SS 8, DC West 6

Malcolm 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Milford 10, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Millard West 10, Omaha Westside 0

NEN 14, O'Neill 2

Norris 9, Blair 1

Northwest 5-6, Kearney 1-7

North Platte 12-4, Lexington 0-5

Omaha Burke 16, Omaha South 0

Omaha Gross 11, Ralston 2

Omaha Northwest 11, Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha Skutt 13, Bellevue West 6

Papillion-La Vista 8, Papillion-LV South 0

Platteview 7, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 6

Raymond Central 11, Fort Calhoun 1

Savannah, Mo. 9, Falls City 0

Seward 9, Columbus, 0

Southern Valley/Alma 11, Blue Hill 0

St. Paul 13, Polk County 4

Syracuse 16, Yutan/Mead 6

Tekamah-Herman 11, North Bend Central 6

Tekamah-Herman 14, Twin River 0

Twin River 10, North Bend Central 4

Wayne 2, Bishop Neumann 1

Wayne 12, Highway 91 0

West Point-Beemer 12, Pierce 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 5, Wahoo 3: Tavia Hausman smacked a home run for Beatrice while Rylee Pangborn only gave up three earned runs in five innings of work. 

Lincoln Southwest 14, Grand Island 0: Mackenzie Mlnarik smacked a home run and drove in four RBIs while leadoff hitter Josi Solano drove in three RBIs to go along with a home run. 

Lincoln Southwest 15, Grand Island 1: Emma Hain crushed two home runs while also driving in three RBIs to lead Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks had 15 hits.

Norfolk 6, Lincoln North Star 5: Norfolk broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth. Lyndsey Roth had two hits and Halie Gibson drove in two for North Star.

Lincoln North Star 5, Norfolk 3: Abby Krieser and Kylie Shottenkirk homered for the Navigators and Hanna Roth earned the win in the circle.

Omaha Central 14, Lincoln High 3: Cecelia Williams went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Links.

Wayne 2, Bishop Neumann 1: Wayne earned the walkoff win on Kayla Fleming's two-run double in the seventh inning. Tori Kniesche struck out 19 for Wayne and allowed only one hit. Mary Chvatal had a hit for Neumann.

Bishop Neumann 7, Highway 91 3: Kailee Woita tripled and drove in four runs for Neumann.

Seward 9, Columbus 0: Sydney Para pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Haley Marshall drove in three runs for the Bluejays.

Norris 9, Blair 1: Alexis Wiggins had three hits and Jerica German had a grand slam to lead the Titans. Carli Kohout pitched a complete-game win.

Crete 8, Fairbury 4: Izzy Eltze homered and scored three runs for the Cardinals. Jaelle Johnson had three hits for the Jeffs.

Milford 10, Wilber-Clatonia 4: Callie Carraher went 4-for-5 with three runs scored to lead the Eagles. Hannah Lloyd homered and had two RBIs for Wilber-Clatonia.

Malcolm 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 6: Jordyn Virus went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Clippers. Samantha Cresse had three hits and three RBIs for Southern.

Hastings 9, York 3: Kaelen Schultz homered and doubled for Hastings. Lauryn Haggadone homered for York.

Arlington 7, Ashland-Greenwood 6: Jaiden Tweton had two doubles for Ashland-Greenwood.

Centennial 18, Aurora 0: Dalyee Dey and Asia Nisley each homered for Centennial.

