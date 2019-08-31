{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CLASSIC

Pool 1

Lincoln East vs. Northwest, 9 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lexington, 11 a.m.

Lincoln East vs. Lexington, to follow

Northwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow

Lexington vs. Northwest, to follow

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, to follow

Pool 2

Lincoln North Star 6, Omaha Skutt 5

Elkhorn South vs. North Platte, 11 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow

Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South, to follow

North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow

Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow

Pool 3

Omaha Gross 15, Lincoln Southeast 3

Beatrice vs. Hastings, 11 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Hastings, to follow

Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, to follow

Hastings vs. Omaha Gross, to follow

Beatrice vs. Lincoln Southeast, to follow

Pool 4

Lincoln Southwest 10, Elkhorn 0

Waverly vs. Wayne, 11 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Wayne, to follow

Elkhorn vs. Waverly, to follow

Wayne vs. Elkhorn, to follow

Waverly vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow

Pool 5

Norris 7, Malcolm 2

Grand Island vs. Norfolk, 11 a.m.

Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow

Norris vs. Grand Island, to follow

Norfolk vs. Norris, to follow

Grand Island vs. Malcolm, to follow

Pool 6

Lincoln Northeast 7, Wahoo 3

Columbus vs. Kearney, 11 a.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, to follow

Wahoo vs. Columbus, to follow

Kearney vs. Wahoo, to follow

Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow

OTHER SCHOOLS

Plattsmouth 12, Syracuse 3

OMAHA MARIAN INVITE

Omaha Burke 2, Bellevue West 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 7, Wahoo 3: Alexa Williams homered twice and finished with three RBIs for the Rockets. Gatewood went 2-for-4 for Wahoo.

Omaha Gross 15, Lincoln Southeast 3: Karlie Chonis hit two homers and had five RBIs and Gross finished with 11 extra-base hits, including three doubles from Abbie Jo Gaube. Maggie Helms had two hits for LSE.

Lincoln Southwest 10, Elkhorn 0: Abbie Squier homered and finished with three RBIs for Southwest. Kelsey Kobza pitched a four-inning one-hitter.

Lincoln North Star 6, Omaha Skutt 5: Reece Sullivan's infield single scored Carly Dembowski for the winning run. Halie Gibson had two hits and drove in two for North Star.

Norris 7, Malcolm 2: Delaney White homered and Alexis Wiggins had two doubles to lead Norris. Anna Schroeder had two hits for the Clippers.

Plattsmouth 12, Syracuse 3: Samantha Pester homered and finished with two hits for Syracuse.

