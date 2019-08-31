Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
Pool 1
Lincoln East vs. Northwest, 9 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lexington, 11 a.m.
Lincoln East vs. Lexington, to follow
Northwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow
Lexington vs. Northwest, to follow
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, to follow
Pool 2
Lincoln North Star 6, Omaha Skutt 5
Elkhorn South vs. North Platte, 11 a.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow
Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South, to follow
North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow
Pool 3
Omaha Gross 15, Lincoln Southeast 3
Beatrice vs. Hastings, 11 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Hastings, to follow
Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, to follow
Hastings vs. Omaha Gross, to follow
Beatrice vs. Lincoln Southeast, to follow
Pool 4
Lincoln Southwest 10, Elkhorn 0
Waverly vs. Wayne, 11 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Wayne, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Waverly, to follow
Wayne vs. Elkhorn, to follow
Waverly vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow
Pool 5
Norris 7, Malcolm 2
Grand Island vs. Norfolk, 11 a.m.
Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow
Norris vs. Grand Island, to follow
Norfolk vs. Norris, to follow
Grand Island vs. Malcolm, to follow
Pool 6
Lincoln Northeast 7, Wahoo 3
Columbus vs. Kearney, 11 a.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, to follow
Wahoo vs. Columbus, to follow
Kearney vs. Wahoo, to follow
Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow
OTHER SCHOOLS
Plattsmouth 12, Syracuse 3
OMAHA MARIAN INVITE
Omaha Burke 2, Bellevue West 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 7, Wahoo 3: Alexa Williams homered twice and finished with three RBIs for the Rockets. Gatewood went 2-for-4 for Wahoo.
Omaha Gross 15, Lincoln Southeast 3: Karlie Chonis hit two homers and had five RBIs and Gross finished with 11 extra-base hits, including three doubles from Abbie Jo Gaube. Maggie Helms had two hits for LSE.
Lincoln Southwest 10, Elkhorn 0: Abbie Squier homered and finished with three RBIs for Southwest. Kelsey Kobza pitched a four-inning one-hitter.
Lincoln North Star 6, Omaha Skutt 5: Reece Sullivan's infield single scored Carly Dembowski for the winning run. Halie Gibson had two hits and drove in two for North Star.
Norris 7, Malcolm 2: Delaney White homered and Alexis Wiggins had two doubles to lead Norris. Anna Schroeder had two hits for the Clippers.
Plattsmouth 12, Syracuse 3: Samantha Pester homered and finished with two hits for Syracuse.