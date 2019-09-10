{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East vs. Kearney (DH)

Lincoln High 18, Omaha Bryan 17 

Lincoln Northeast 9-9, Lincoln Pius X 0-1 

Lincoln North Star 10-4, Lincoln Southwest 2-14

Lincoln Southeast 11-17, Grand Island 3-10 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central vs. Blue Hill

Adams Central 6, Grand Island CC 4

Arlington vs. Platteview

Arlington 13, Raymond Central 1

Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, ppd.

Ashland-Greenwood 9, Syracuse 1

Aurora vs. Hastings

Beatrice 9, York 1

Bennington 7, Wahoo 0

Bishop Neumann 11, Yutan/Mead 6

Blair vs. Ralston

Blue River vs. Logan View/SS

Blue River vs. Tekamah-Herman

Centura/Central Valley vs. Centennial

Centura/Central Valley vs. Wilber-Clatonia

Chadron vs. Gering

Chase County vs. Wray, Colo.

Columbus vs. Hastings SC

Cozad 10, Aurora 0

Falls City 10, Conestoga 2

Fairbury 12, Auburn 2

Freeman vs. Aquinas

Grand Island CC 10, Blue Hill 5

Gretna 16, Omaha Westside 5

Guardian Angels CC 13, Pierce 0

Hastings 11, Cozad 1

Highway 91 vs. South Sioux City

Lexington 22, Holdrege 2

Malcolm 7, Cass County Central 1

McCook 11, Kearney Catholic 3

Milford 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Millard North 13, Omaha Central 0

Millard South 13, Omaha Burke 5 

Minden vs. Central City

Norris 10, Plattsmouth 0

Norfolk 9-1, Fremont 1-9 

North Platte 8, Columbus 0

North Platte 7, Hastings SC 6

Omaha Benson vs. Bellevue West

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 12, Fort Calhoun 0

Omaha Skutt 9, Omaha Gross 6

Omaha Marian 16, Omaha North 0

Omaha Mercy 7, Omaha Northwest 3

O'Neill vs. Boone Central

Papillion-La Vista 11, Elkhorn South 2

Platteview 8, Raymond Central 2  

Schuyler vs. NEN

Scottsbluff vs. Alliance

St. Paul 11, Ord 8

Syracuse vs. DC West/Concordia, ppd.

Tekamah-Herman vs. Logan View/SS

Twin River 12, Polk County 8

Waverly 3, Northwest 2 

Wayne 8, Columbus Lakeview 0 

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Centennial

Highlights

Lincoln Southeast 11-, Grand Island 3- (DH): Lincoln Southeast had a solid 11-3 victory over Grand Island in game one of their double header with Rylan Ewoldt scoring a homer in the bottom of the 1st.]

Lincoln North Star 10-4, Lincoln Southwest 2-14:

Lincoln High 18, Omaha Bryan 17: Lincoln High wins the high scoring 18-17 shootout over Omaha Bryan with 5 runs in the 7th inning and a game winning double by Anna Anderson for the Peyton Davis score.

Ashland-Greenwood 9, Syracuse 1: The Bluejays won 9-1 over Syracuse under Camryn Ray's 3 RBI's.

Waverly 3, Northwest 2: Waverly secured the 3-2 victory over Northwest led by Tenley Kozal with a triple in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Norris 10, Plattsmouth 0: Olivia Ozenbaugh homers on a fly ball to left field in the top of the 4th for a 3 run home run and 3 RBI's in the 10-0 shutout.

Milford 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: The Eagles held Southern to just 3 runs in the 4-3 victory led by Callie Carraher's 12 strikeouts.

Malcolm 7, Cass County Central 1: Only four hits for Cass County in the 7-1 victory behind 6 RBI's from the Clippers Jordyn Virus.

Bishop Neumann 11, Yutan/Mead 6: The Cavaliers win over Yutan-Mead 11-6 with Avery Mayberry scoring 4 runs. 

Beatrice 9, York 1:

