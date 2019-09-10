Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East vs. Kearney (DH)
Lincoln High 18, Omaha Bryan 17
Lincoln Northeast 9-9, Lincoln Pius X 0-1
Lincoln North Star 10-4, Lincoln Southwest 2-14
Lincoln Southeast 11-17, Grand Island 3-10
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central vs. Blue Hill
Adams Central 6, Grand Island CC 4
Arlington vs. Platteview
Arlington 13, Raymond Central 1
Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, ppd.
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Syracuse 1
Aurora vs. Hastings
Beatrice 9, York 1
Bennington 7, Wahoo 0
Bishop Neumann 11, Yutan/Mead 6
Blair vs. Ralston
Blue River vs. Logan View/SS
Blue River vs. Tekamah-Herman
Centura/Central Valley vs. Centennial
Centura/Central Valley vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Chadron vs. Gering
Chase County vs. Wray, Colo.
Columbus vs. Hastings SC
Cozad 10, Aurora 0
Falls City 10, Conestoga 2
Fairbury 12, Auburn 2
Freeman vs. Aquinas
Grand Island CC 10, Blue Hill 5
Gretna 16, Omaha Westside 5
Guardian Angels CC 13, Pierce 0
Hastings 11, Cozad 1
Highway 91 vs. South Sioux City
Lexington 22, Holdrege 2
Malcolm 7, Cass County Central 1
McCook 11, Kearney Catholic 3
Milford 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Millard North 13, Omaha Central 0
Millard South 13, Omaha Burke 5
Minden vs. Central City
Norris 10, Plattsmouth 0
Norfolk 9-1, Fremont 1-9
North Platte 8, Columbus 0
North Platte 7, Hastings SC 6
Omaha Benson vs. Bellevue West
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 12, Fort Calhoun 0
Omaha Skutt 9, Omaha Gross 6
Omaha Marian 16, Omaha North 0
Omaha Mercy 7, Omaha Northwest 3
O'Neill vs. Boone Central
Papillion-La Vista 11, Elkhorn South 2
Platteview 8, Raymond Central 2
Schuyler vs. NEN
Scottsbluff vs. Alliance
St. Paul 11, Ord 8
Syracuse vs. DC West/Concordia, ppd.
Tekamah-Herman vs. Logan View/SS
Twin River 12, Polk County 8
Waverly 3, Northwest 2
Wayne 8, Columbus Lakeview 0
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Centennial
Highlights
Lincoln Southeast 11-, Grand Island 3- (DH): Lincoln Southeast had a solid 11-3 victory over Grand Island in game one of their double header with Rylan Ewoldt scoring a homer in the bottom of the 1st.]
Lincoln North Star 10-4, Lincoln Southwest 2-14:
Lincoln High 18, Omaha Bryan 17: Lincoln High wins the high scoring 18-17 shootout over Omaha Bryan with 5 runs in the 7th inning and a game winning double by Anna Anderson for the Peyton Davis score.
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Syracuse 1: The Bluejays won 9-1 over Syracuse under Camryn Ray's 3 RBI's.
Waverly 3, Northwest 2: Waverly secured the 3-2 victory over Northwest led by Tenley Kozal with a triple in the bottom of the 6th inning.
Norris 10, Plattsmouth 0: Olivia Ozenbaugh homers on a fly ball to left field in the top of the 4th for a 3 run home run and 3 RBI's in the 10-0 shutout.
Milford 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: The Eagles held Southern to just 3 runs in the 4-3 victory led by Callie Carraher's 12 strikeouts.
Malcolm 7, Cass County Central 1: Only four hits for Cass County in the 7-1 victory behind 6 RBI's from the Clippers Jordyn Virus.
Bishop Neumann 11, Yutan/Mead 6: The Cavaliers win over Yutan-Mead 11-6 with Avery Mayberry scoring 4 runs.
Beatrice 9, York 1: