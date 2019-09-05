Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln East 10-9, Fremont 2-1
Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln Pius X 6
Norfolk 4-7, Lincoln Northeast 3-9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 3, Cozad 2
Adams Central 14, Minden 0
Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic
Aquinas vs. Twin River
Arlington 5, Cass County Central 2
Auburn 13, Falls City 1
Beatrice 10, Omaha Gross 2
Bishop Neumann 10, Fort Calhoun 1
Blair 6, Nebraska City 5
Blue River vs. Columbus Lakeview
Boone Central vs. North Bend Central
Centennial 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5
Central City 5, Centura-Central Valley 3
Central City 13, St. Paul 6
Centura-Central Valley vs. St. Paul
Chase County vs. Southern Valley/Alma
Cozad 13, Minden 0
Crete 8, Bennington 0
Elkhorn 11, Plattsmouth 2
Freeman 5, Falls City 4
Freeman 7, Auburn 3
Gothenburg vs. Lexington
Gretna 5, Papillion-LV South 4
Hastings 6-10, North Platte 5-0
Highway 91 vs. Logan View/SS
Highway 91 vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay
Kearney Catholic 9, Twin River 1
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay vs. Logan View/SS
Malcolm 6, Milford 5
McCook 16, Holdrege 0
Millard North 19, Omaha Bryan 1
Millard South 10, Elkhorn South 2
Millard West 15, Omaha Burke 6
NEN vs. Tekamah-Herman
NEN vs. West Point-Beemer
Norris 7, Seward 4
Omaha Central vs. Bellevue East
Omaha North vs. Omaha South
Omaha Skutt 4, Omaha Marian 0
O'Neill 14, Pierce 0
Papillion-La Vista 9, Bellevue West 0
Platteview 9, DC West/Concordia 8
Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0
Syracuse 13, Conestoga 3
Tekamah-Herman vs. West Point-Beemer
Wahoo 13, Yutan/Mead 2
Wayne 11, South Sioux City 1
York 1, Aurora 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 10-9, Fremont 2-1: Emily Prai went 4-for-4 in the first game for the Spartans with an RBI double. Prai added two more hits in the scond game, scoring three runs. Mya Zavala added three RBIs in a 3-for-4 performance in the second game.
Freeman 7, Auburn 3: Addison Dorn struck out 12 to lead Freeman. Kylie Allen of Auburn had two hits including a homer.
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 1: Marissa Chamberlain and Ella Kugler led Kearney to a victory with a double each. Leila Outlaw-Williams scored the run for the Links.
Norfolk 4-7, Lincoln Northeast 3-9: Norfolk's Sydney Rader closed out Lincoln Northeast in the first game with 13 strike outs. In the second, Alexa Williams hit a home run for a Northeast victory.
Syracuse 13, Conestoga 3: Taylor Sherwin had two hits for Syracuse.
Wahoo 13, Yutan/Mead 2: Alyssa Luedtke scored a home run and three RBI's in the win over Yutan-Mead.
Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0: Skylar Pretzer had two runs and two RBIs.
Bishop Neumann 10, Fort Calhoun 1: Macy Sabatka struck out seven for Bishop Neumann.
Centennial 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Asia Nisly and Hunter Hartshorn each recorded home runs in the victory for Centennial. Jaiden Tweton scored homered for the Bluejays.
Beatrice 10, Omaha Gross 2: Addison Barnard scored three runs and recorded a triple for Beatrice.
Malcolm 6, Milford 5: Jordyn Virus hit a three-run home run in the sixth leading to a Malcolm victory.
Norris 7, Seward 4: Olivia Ozenbaugh recorded a home run for the Titans in their win. Lauryn Parra also scored a home run for Seward.
PAPILLION-LV SOUTH INVITE
Friday's games
At La Vista City Park
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.
Gretna vs. Millard West, noon
Papillion-LV/Southeast loser vs. Gretna/Millard West loser, 2 p.m.
Papillion-LV/Southeast winner vs. Gretna/Millard West winner, 4 p.m.
At Papillion-LV South
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South, 10 a.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Burke, noon
Southwest/Papio South loser vs. Omaha Skutt/Omaha Burke loser, 2 p.m.
Southwest/Papio South winner vs. Omaha Skutt/Omaha Burke winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday's games
Site TBA
7th place, 9 a.m.
5th place, 9 a.m.
3rd place, 11 a.m.
1st place, 11 a.m.
NORFOLK INVITE
Saturday's games
Kearney vs. Columbus, 10 a.m.
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.
Columbus vs. Fremont, noon
Norfolk vs. Omaha Marian, noon
Kearney vs. Fremont, 2 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Marian, 2 p.m.
Placement games to follow