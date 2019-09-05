{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln East 10-9, Fremont 2-1

Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln Pius X 6

Norfolk 4-7, Lincoln Northeast 3-9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 3, Cozad 2

Adams Central 14, Minden 0

Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic

Aquinas vs. Twin River

Arlington 5, Cass County Central 2

Auburn 13, Falls City 1

Beatrice 10, Omaha Gross 2

Bishop Neumann 10, Fort Calhoun 1

Blair 6, Nebraska City 5

Blue River vs. Columbus Lakeview

Boone Central vs. North Bend Central

Centennial 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Central City 5, Centura-Central Valley 3

Central City 13, St. Paul 6

Centura-Central Valley vs. St. Paul

Chase County vs. Southern Valley/Alma

Cozad 13, Minden 0

Crete 8, Bennington 0

Elkhorn 11, Plattsmouth 2

Freeman 5, Falls City 4

Freeman 7, Auburn 3

Gothenburg vs. Lexington

Gretna 5, Papillion-LV South 4

Hastings 6-10, North Platte 5-0

Highway 91 vs. Logan View/SS

Highway 91 vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay

Kearney Catholic 9, Twin River 1

Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay vs. Logan View/SS

Malcolm 6, Milford 5

McCook 16, Holdrege 0

Millard North 19, Omaha Bryan 1

Millard South 10, Elkhorn South 2

Millard West 15, Omaha Burke 6

NEN vs. Tekamah-Herman

NEN vs. West Point-Beemer

Norris 7, Seward 4

Omaha Central vs. Bellevue East

Omaha North vs. Omaha South

Omaha Skutt 4, Omaha Marian 0

O'Neill 14, Pierce 0

Papillion-La Vista 9, Bellevue West 0

Platteview 9, DC West/Concordia 8

Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0

Syracuse 13, Conestoga 3

Tekamah-Herman vs. West Point-Beemer

Wahoo 13, Yutan/Mead 2

Wayne 11, South Sioux City 1

York 1, Aurora 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 10-9, Fremont 2-1: Emily Prai went 4-for-4 in the first game for the Spartans with an RBI double. Prai added two more hits in the scond game, scoring three runs. Mya Zavala added three RBIs in a 3-for-4 performance in the second game. 

Freeman 7, Auburn 3: Addison Dorn struck out 12 to lead Freeman. Kylie Allen of Auburn had two hits including a homer.

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 1: Marissa Chamberlain and Ella Kugler led Kearney to a victory with a double each. Leila Outlaw-Williams scored the run for the Links.

Norfolk 4-7, Lincoln Northeast 3-9: Norfolk's Sydney Rader closed out Lincoln Northeast in the first game with 13 strike outs.  In the second, Alexa Williams hit a home run for a Northeast victory. 

Syracuse 13, Conestoga 3: Taylor Sherwin had two hits for Syracuse.

Wahoo 13, Yutan/Mead 2: Alyssa Luedtke scored a home run and three RBI's in the win over Yutan-Mead. 

Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0: Skylar Pretzer had two runs and two RBIs.

Bishop Neumann 10, Fort Calhoun 1: Macy Sabatka struck out seven for Bishop Neumann.

Centennial 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Asia Nisly and Hunter Hartshorn each recorded home runs in the victory for Centennial. Jaiden Tweton scored homered for the Bluejays.

Beatrice 10, Omaha Gross 2: Addison Barnard scored three runs and recorded a triple for Beatrice.

Malcolm 6, Milford 5: Jordyn Virus hit a three-run home run in the sixth leading to a Malcolm victory. 

Norris 7, Seward 4: Olivia Ozenbaugh recorded a home run for the Titans in their win. Lauryn Parra also scored a home run for Seward.

PAPILLION-LV SOUTH INVITE

Friday's games

At La Vista City Park

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.

Gretna vs. Millard West, noon

Papillion-LV/Southeast loser vs. Gretna/Millard West loser, 2 p.m.

Papillion-LV/Southeast winner vs. Gretna/Millard West winner, 4 p.m.

At Papillion-LV South

Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South, 10 a.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Burke, noon

Southwest/Papio South loser vs. Omaha Skutt/Omaha Burke loser, 2 p.m.

Southwest/Papio South winner vs. Omaha Skutt/Omaha Burke winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday's games

Site TBA

7th place, 9 a.m.

5th place, 9 a.m.

3rd place, 11 a.m.

1st place, 11 a.m.

NORFOLK INVITE

Saturday's games

Kearney vs. Columbus, 10 a.m.

Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.

Columbus vs. Fremont, noon

Norfolk vs. Omaha Marian, noon

Kearney vs. Fremont, 2 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Marian, 2 p.m.

Placement games to follow

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments