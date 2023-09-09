Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
EMC Tournament
Bennington 11, Lincoln Northwest 1
Blair 15, Lincoln Northwest 3
Blair 8, Waverly 0
Elkhorn 5, Norris 4
Elkhorn North 7, Elkhorn 6
Hastings 6, Norris 4
Hastings 5, Norris 2
Waverly 14, Bennington 10
1st: Blair 9, Hastings 1
3rd: Elkhorn North 9, Waverly 1
5th: Elkhorn 7, Bennington 4
7th: Norris 14, Lincoln Northwest 1
People are also reading…
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 10, Cass 7
Aquinas 9, Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne 1
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Fairbury 0
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Ralston 1
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Omaha Gross Catholic 5
Auburn 6, North Andrew, Mo., 3
Auburn 5, Cameron, Mo. 3
Bishop Neumann 10, Yutan/Mead 0
Bishop Neumann 12, South Sioux City 0
Cameron, Mo., 9, Falls City 2
Cameron, Mo., 15, Syracuse 3
CCV 10, Arlington 0
CCV 4, Milford 3
Chadron 15, Scottsbluff 13
Columbus Lakeview 5, Ponca 4
Cozad 15, Lexington 0
Cozad 5, Kearney Catholic 1
Fairbury 7, Gross Catholic 6
Falls City 13, Wilber-Clatonia 6
Fort Calhoun 4, Aquinas 3
Fort Calhoun 8, Cass 6
Fort Calhoun 9, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 5
Freeman 10, Auburn 2
Freeman 5, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Freeman 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Gering 14, Alliance 3
Gering 18, Chadron 2
GICC 6, McCook 4
Gothenburg 11, Southern Valley/Alma 3
Gothenburg 13, Chase County 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Crete 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 6, McCook 3
Kearney Catholic 15, Lexington 3
Kearney Catholic 16, Ord 7
Malcolm 10, Tekamah-Herman 3
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 0
McCook 12, Seward 4
Milford 10, FCEMF 3
Milford 16, Cuming County 3
North Andrew, Mo., 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 5
North Andrew, Mo., 5, Syracuse 0
Omaha Central 9, South Sioux City 8
Omaha Mercy 12, North Bend Central 1
Omaha Mercy 3, Yutan/Mead 0
Ord 9, Hershey 1
Ralston 7, Gross Catholic 6
Ralston 8, Fairbury 0
Roncalli Catholic 12, Cass 7
Seward 10, GICC 5
Scottsbluff 16, Alliance 4
Seward 10, GICC 5
Skutt Catholic 11, Columbus Lakeview 2
South Sioux City 7, Platteview 4
Southern/Diller-Odell 17, Falls City 1
St. Paul 10, Ord 6
St. Paul 7, Hershey 2
Syracuse 16, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Twin River 13, Highway 91 1
Twin River 7, York 2
Waverly 14, Bennington 10
Wayne 11, Omaha Central 3
Wayne 2, Bishop Neumann 1
Wayne 5, Omaha Mercy 2
York 10, Columbus Lakeview 4