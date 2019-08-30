Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Gothenburg 12, Alliance 3
Gretna 3, Bellevue East 2
Omaha South 9, Omaha Northwest 3
Perry (Okla.) at Chase County
Alliance at Southern Valley/Alma
Southern Valley/Alma 9, Gothenburg 8
OMAHA MARIAN INVITE
Millard South 8, Papillion-LV South 2
Millard West 11, Millard North 8
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-La Vista 12, Bellevue West 0
LPS CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Saturday's games
At Doris Bair Complex
Pool 1: Lincoln East vs. Northwest, 9 a.m.; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lexington, 11 a.m.; Lincoln East vs. Lexington, to follow; Northwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow; Lexington vs. Northwest, to follow; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, to follow.
Pool 2: Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, 9 a.m.; Elkhorn South vs. North Platte, 11 a.m.; Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow; Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South, to follow; North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow; Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow.
Pool 3: Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Gross, 9 a.m.; Beatrice vs. Hastings, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Southeast vs. Hastings, to follow; Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, to follow; Hastings vs. Omaha Gross, to follow; Beatrice vs. Lincoln Southeast, to follow.
Pool 4: Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, 9 a.m.; Waverly vs. Wayne, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Southwest vs. Wayne, to follow; Elkhorn vs. Waverly, to follow; Wayne vs. Elkhorn, to follow; Waverly vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow.
Pool 5: Malcolm vs. Norris, 9 a.m.; Grand Island vs. Norfolk, 11 a.m.; Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow; Norris vs. Grand Island, to follow; Norfolk vs. Norris, to follow; Grand Island vs. Malcolm, to follow.
Pool 6: Lincoln Northeast vs. Wahoo, 9 a.m.; Columbus vs. Kearney, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, to follow; Wahoo vs. Columbus, to follow; Kearney vs. Wahoo, to follow; Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow.