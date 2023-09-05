Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Grand Island 8-8, Lincoln Southeast 5-4

Hastings 16, Lincoln Northwest 3

Lincoln East 10-9, Kearney 1-2

Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Pius X 3, Columbus 0

Lincoln Southwest 14-6, Lincoln North Star 1-3

Omaha Bryan 13, Lincoln High 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 7, Crete 2

Aquinas 11, FCEMF 3

Arlington 10, Raymond Central 2

Auburn 17, Fairbury 5

Aurora 7, Cozad 3

Beatrice 10, Malcolm 0

Bennington 4, Wahoo 1

Bishop Neumann 17, Yutan/Mead 0

Blair 15, Ralston 1

Boone Central 9, O'Neill 3

CCV 14, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Centennial 8, CCV 3

Centennial 15, Wilber-Clatonia 1

Central City 10, Gothenburg 1

Central City 5, NEN 0

DC West 16, Syracuse 0

Elkhorn 1, Omaha Mercy 0

Elkhorn North 9, Norris 0

Elkhorn South 6, Bellevue West 1

FCEMF 6, Crete 4

Fremont 4-2, Norfolk 3-6

Gering 5, Chadron 2

GICC 13, Hershey 2

GICC 12, HWY 6 7

Gothenburg 6, NEN 3

Gretna 3, Papillion-La Vista South 1

Gretna East 14, Omaha Benson 0

Guardian Angels CC 7, Pierce 6

Hastings SC 4, North Platte 2

Highway 6 12, Hershey 4

Highway 91 15, South Sioux City 4

Lakeview 10, Wayne 4

Logan View/SS 0, Blue River 0

McCook 18, Kearney Catholic 17

Mid-Buchanan, Mo. 14, Falls City 0

Millard North 7, Bellevue East 1

Millard South 10, Omaha Central 2

Millard West 13, Omaha Burke 2

Nebraska City 11, Platteview 5

North Bend Central at Cuming County, late

Omaha North 13, Omaha South 11

Omaha Skutt 9, Omaha Gross 0

Omaha Westside 6, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-La Vista 11, Omaha Westview 1

Ponca 16, Cuming County 7

Ponca 10, North Bend Central 5

Scottsbluff 15, Alliance 11

Southern Valley/Alma 18, Lexington 6

St. Paul 9, Ord 1

Tekamah-Herman 12, Logan View/SS 5

Twin River 3, Polk County 2

Waverly 13, Northwest 6

York 15, Milford 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn North 9, Norris 0: Addy Maxell, Graisyn Coleman, Delaney Phalen and Kelsey Daubert each had two hits for Elkhorn North. Halle Pribnow pitched five innings while only allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Lincoln East 10-9, Kearney 1-2: Lucy Barrett had a big night, going a combined 7-for-8 with four RBIs. Kooper Barnes started the night with a complete game while only allowing two hits and striking out 10.

Omaha Bryan 13, Lincoln High 4: Lincoln High couldn't keep up with Omaha Bryan's bats. Joel led the way for the Links, going 2-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs.

Waverly 13, Northwest 6: Tataum Peery led all batters for Waverly, going 3-for-4 and adding four RBIs. Alexis Shepherd and Hailey Recker also tallied three hits for the Vikings.