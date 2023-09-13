Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington 7, Lincoln Northwest 2

Lincoln Southeast 12-5, Fremont 7-13

Millard West 6, Lincoln East 3

Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 0

Omaha Skutt 10, Lincoln Pius X 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 5, Pierce 0

Arlington 5, Guardian Angels CC 4

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Plattsmouth 0

Beatrice 9, Freeman 3

Bellevue West 15, Omaha Burke 13

Bishop Neumann 8, Fairbury 0

Blair 6, Waverly 1

CCV 13, Ord 5

Centennial 5, Blue River 3

Central City 12, Aurora 3

Chadron 11, Bayard 1

Columbus 7-15, Kearney 5-8

Cuming County 12, South Sioux City 3

DC West 16, Raymond Central 0

Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 2

FCEMF 10, Polk County 6

Fort Calhoun 12, Cass 4

Gering 7, Scottsbluff 5

GICC 13, Twin River 5

Gothenburg 13, HWY 6 10

Gretna East 15, Omaha South 0

Hastings 14-12, North Platte 3-4

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, FCEMF 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Polk County 1

Hershey 18-10, Southern Valley/Alma 15-9

Logan View/S-S 8, Cuming County 7

Logan View/S-S 12, South Sioux City 2

NEN 10, Highway 91 0

North Bend Central 2, Ponca 1

Northwest 10, Cozad 0

Omaha Gross 9, Nebraska City 1

Papillion-La Vista 3, Staley, MO 1

Platteview 15, Schuyler 0

Ralston 7, Wahoo 4

Seward 12, Milford 0

Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Falls City 3

Syracuse 17, Wilber-Clatonia 9

Wayne at O'Neill

York 8, Kearney Catholic 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 9, Freeman 3: Jordyn Vanschoiack hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth. Freeman's Kyla Davidson had a three-hit night.

Bennington 7, Lincoln Northwest 2: Bayler Holdorf and Maddie Scobee hit home runs for the Badgers.

Bishop Neumann 8, Fairbury 0: Ana Fisher led the Cavaliers, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs. Neumann pitcher Addison Sylliaasen allowed two hits and struck out four.

Blair 6, Waverly 1: A home run from Bria Scott and a 3-for-4 night from Nessa McMillen helped the Bears to a win. McMillen had three RBIs on the night while Scott had two. Waverly was led by Tataum Peery with two hits.

DC West 16, Raymond Central 0: It was the Sydney Atkins show as DC West rolled past Raymond Central. Atkins went 4-for-4 from the plate with two home runs, a double and three RBIs. Atkins held down the circle for the Falcons as well, pitching four no-hit innings and posting nine strikeouts.

Lincoln Southeast 12-5, Fremont 7-13: Game one featured two home runs and six RBIs from Lincoln Southeast's Brooklyn Crouch. Raina Waller and Addilyn Foley had a home run as well. Game 2 was led by Fremont's Avery Gossett, who went 3-for-3 from the plate with a home run and a double. Jocelyn Limbach also had a home run for the Tigers.

Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 0: A seven-run first inning helped the Panthers jump out to an early lead, and they never looked back. A home run from Miley Wichman got things started.

Omaha Skutt 10, Lincoln Pius X 2: The SkyHawks were led by Alex Finley, who went 2-for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Izzy Dimari was strong on the mound for the Skyhawks, only giving up four hits and striking out five. Sara Iburg went 1-for-3 for Lincoln Pius X with a double.

Ralston 7, Wahoo 4: A close game was blown wide open by Ralston with a five-run fifth inning to take the lead. The Rams were led by Makenzie Macrander who went 2-for-4 from the plate with an RBI. Wahoo had positive production from Sidney Smart who went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double.

Seward 12, Milford 0: Seward jumped out to an early lead on the Eagles and never looked back. McKenna Sides and Lauren Frihauf both had home runs for the Blue Jays while Coral Collins went 3-for-3 from the plate and scored four runs.

York 8, Kearney Catholic 0: Sam McDaniel and Zoey Cornett each had two hits for the Dukes. Cornett added a triple and three RBIs to her stat line as well. Lauryn Mattox was solid in the circle, throwing a no-hitter through five innings.