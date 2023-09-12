Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln East 18, Lincoln Southeast 7
Lincoln North Star 9-14, Grand Island 8-11
Lincoln Pius X 11-8, Fremont 7-4
Norris 11, Lincoln Northwest 0
Omaha North 12, Lincoln High 10
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 8, Chadron 0
Arlington 11, Syracuse 0
Bayard 17, Chase County 0
Beatrice 7, Nebraska City 0
Bennington 7, Waverly 6
People are also reading…
Blair 11, Elkhorn 6
Blue River 14, Wilber-Clatonia 3
Boone Central 15, Pierce 5
CCV 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1
Columbus Lakeview 12, Aquinas 0
Columbus 14, Omaha Central 3
Cozad 13, Lexington 1
DC West 10, Wahoo 5
FCEMF 12, Central City 11
Freeman 2, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
GICC 12, Crete 9
Gering 13, Bayard 1
Gering 20, Chase County 0
HWY 6 15, Ord 3
Kearney Catholic 4, Gothenburg 0
Logan View/S-S 9, Raymond Central 7
Malcolm 11, Fairbury 0
Milford 12, Centennial 0
Millard West 11, Omaha Marian 0
Norfolk 10-12, Kearney 8-1
Northwest 16, Aurora 14
Omaha Burke 14, Bryan 4
Omaha Mercy 10, Fort Calhoun 0
Omaha Westside 12, Omaha South 0
Omaha Westview 2, Auburn 0
Papillion-La Vista 14, Elkhorn South 2
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 5
Platteview 22, Falls City 9
Polk County 11, Kearney Catholic 1
Polk County 8, Gothenburg 2
Ponca 10, South Sioux City 2
Scottsbluff 4-6, North Platte 3-16
Seward 13, Fairbury 0
Seward 10, Malcolm 3
Tekamah-Herman 11, DC West 7
Wahoo 4, Tekamah-Herman 0
Wayne 12, Boone Central 5
Wayne 15, Pierce 5
Yutan/Mead 10, Plattsmouth 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 7, Nebraska City 0: A three-hit night for Tatum Tempelmeyer helped the Lady O soar past Nebraska City. The left fielder tallied three RBIs and scored a run.
Bellevue West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2: Jillian Hazel collected three hits in four at-bats for the Thunderbirds. Chloe Badger and Ainsley Garcia each had a hit for the Rockets.
Lincoln North Star 9-14, Grand Island 8-11: North Star's Piper Ruhl tallied two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs while going 6-for-8 from the plate in the doubleheader. Haylee Van Pelt contributed five RBIs.
Lincoln Pius X 11-8, Fremont 7-4: The first game featured two home runs with six RBIs from Abbi Just, which she followed up with two hits and two-RBIs in he second game. Kendal Heimes also had a home run in the nightcap.
Malcolm 11, Fairbury 0: The Clippers blew past Fairbury thanks to Ava Helms' three-hit, two-RBI night. Aryanna Meyers was strong on the mound, pitching all three innings and only allowing two hits while striking out eight.
Norris 11, Lincoln Northwest 0: A 10-run third inning solidified a dominant victory for the Titans. Kalli Grummert and Riane Hicks each had a home run for Norris. Hicks led the team in RBIs with two.
Omaha North 12, Lincoln High 10: The Links' rally from a six-run deficit in the fifth fell short. Evie Becher homer in the sixth inning.
Wahoo 4, Tekamah-Herman 0: Ava Lausterer and Madelyn Snyder each had two hits for the Warriors, with Lausterer knocking in a run. Snyder fanned five from the circle.