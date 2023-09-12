Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln East 18, Lincoln Southeast 7

Lincoln North Star 9-14, Grand Island 8-11

Lincoln Pius X 11-8, Fremont 7-4

Norris 11, Lincoln Northwest 0

Omaha North 12, Lincoln High 10

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 8, Chadron 0

Arlington 11, Syracuse 0

Bayard 17, Chase County 0

Beatrice 7, Nebraska City 0

Bennington 7, Waverly 6

Blair 11, Elkhorn 6

Blue River 14, Wilber-Clatonia 3

Boone Central 15, Pierce 5

CCV 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Columbus Lakeview 12, Aquinas 0

Columbus 14, Omaha Central 3

Cozad 13, Lexington 1

DC West 10, Wahoo 5

FCEMF 12, Central City 11

Freeman 2, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

GICC 12, Crete 9

Gering 13, Bayard 1

Gering 20, Chase County 0

HWY 6 15, Ord 3

Kearney Catholic 4, Gothenburg 0

Logan View/S-S 9, Raymond Central 7

Malcolm 11, Fairbury 0

Milford 12, Centennial 0

Millard West 11, Omaha Marian 0

Norfolk 10-12, Kearney 8-1

Northwest 16, Aurora 14

Omaha Burke 14, Bryan 4

Omaha Mercy 10, Fort Calhoun 0

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha South 0

Omaha Westview 2, Auburn 0

Papillion-La Vista 14, Elkhorn South 2

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 5

Platteview 22, Falls City 9

Polk County 11, Kearney Catholic 1

Polk County 8, Gothenburg 2

Ponca 10, South Sioux City 2

Scottsbluff 4-6, North Platte 3-16

Seward 13, Fairbury 0

Seward 10, Malcolm 3

Tekamah-Herman 11, DC West 7

Wahoo 4, Tekamah-Herman 0

Wayne 12, Boone Central 5

Wayne 15, Pierce 5

Yutan/Mead 10, Plattsmouth 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 7, Nebraska City 0: A three-hit night for Tatum Tempelmeyer helped the Lady O soar past Nebraska City. The left fielder tallied three RBIs and scored a run.

Bellevue West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2: Jillian Hazel collected three hits in four at-bats for the Thunderbirds. Chloe Badger and Ainsley Garcia each had a hit for the Rockets.

Lincoln North Star 9-14, Grand Island 8-11: North Star's Piper Ruhl tallied two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs while going 6-for-8 from the plate in the doubleheader. Haylee Van Pelt contributed five RBIs.

Lincoln Pius X 11-8, Fremont 7-4: The first game featured two home runs with six RBIs from Abbi Just, which she followed up with two hits and two-RBIs in he second game. Kendal Heimes also had a home run in the nightcap.

Malcolm 11, Fairbury 0: The Clippers blew past Fairbury thanks to Ava Helms' three-hit, two-RBI night. Aryanna Meyers was strong on the mound, pitching all three innings and only allowing two hits while striking out eight.

Norris 11, Lincoln Northwest 0: A 10-run third inning solidified a dominant victory for the Titans. Kalli Grummert and Riane Hicks each had a home run for Norris. Hicks led the team in RBIs with two.

Omaha North 12, Lincoln High 10: The Links' rally from a six-run deficit in the fifth fell short. Evie Becher homer in the sixth inning.

Wahoo 4, Tekamah-Herman 0: Ava Lausterer and Madelyn Snyder each had two hits for the Warriors, with Lausterer knocking in a run. Snyder fanned five from the circle.