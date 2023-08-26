Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 14, Cuming County 3
Arlington 8, Tekamah-Herman 6
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Cozad 0
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Fremont 2
Ashland-Greenwood 6, Omaha Westside 5
Aquinas 4, Guardian Angels CC 0
Aquinas 12, Tekamah-Herman 1
Bennington 10, Aurora 3
Bennington 10, Fairbury 0
Bishop Neumann 15, Cuming County 3
Bishop Neumann 5, Ponca 1
Bishop Neumann 7, Aquinas 4
Blair 8, Omaha Westside 0
Blair 13, Cozad 1
Blair 13, Omaha Mercy 0
Central City 13, Centennial 2
DC West 3, York 2
DC West 3, Ralston 2
Elkhorn North 17, Centennial 2
Elkhorn North 15, Fairbury 6
Fillmore 8, Raymond Central 0
Fremont 12, Malcolm 4
Hastings SC 11, DC West 1
Malcolm 9, Bellevue West 4
Omaha Mercy 5, Fremont 3
Omaha Westside 11, Malcolm 7
Pierce 12, Blue River 3
Ponca 9, Arlington 8
Ralston 9, York 5
Seward 11, Bennington 5
Seward 10, Central City 7
Seward 6, Elkhorn North 5
Southern/Diller-Odell 17, Raymond Central 7
Twin River 14, Raymond Central 3