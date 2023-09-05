The top teams remain the same across the board, but there's plenty of movement in this week's prep softball ratings as teams find their footing.

Class A

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Gretna (12-1) ; 1

2. Papillion-La Vista (8-3) ; 7

3. Millard West (6-3) ; 3

4. Millard North (7-3) ; 5

5. Lincoln East (9-2) ; 2

6. Lincoln Southwest (6-3) ; 4

8. Elkhorn South (7-5) ; 6

9. Lincoln Pius X (5-2) ; –

10. Norfolk (8-3) ; –

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Marian, Millard South, Kearney.

Comments: Class A has become a revolving door and does not look like it is going to stop soon. Gretna remains the top team, suffering its first loss in the regular season in 1½ seasons, while Papillion-La Vista jumps to No. 2 while riding a six-game winning streak and beating the Dragons at the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic. The Monarchs picked up coach Todd Petersen's 500th career victory and handed Gretna just its sixth regular-season loss since 2022. The Dragons are 73-6 in that span in regular-season play. Teams are clicking at the right time, including Lincoln Pius X who entered the rankings winning four of its last five games and suffered a one-run loss to No. 6 Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk reenters the top 10 after winning its last seven games after starting the season 1-3.

Key Games: Tuesday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star; Columbus at Lincoln Pius X; Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X; Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian; Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna; Wednesday—Millard North at Papillion-La Vista; Metro Tournament; Friday—Metro Tournament; Saturday—Metro Tournament.

Class B

School (Rec. ; Pvs.

1. Blair (12-3) ; 1

2. Seward (11-0) ; 2

3. Bennington (7-1) ; 3

4. Elkhorn North (10-3) ;10

5. Hastings (6-1) ; 6

6. Wahoo (6-2) ; 5

7. Gering (10-2) ; 10

8. Waverly (4-3) ; 7

9. Gretna East (5-5) ; –

10. GI Northwest (3-4) ;3

Contenders: Ralston, Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff, Beatrice.

Comments: Seward remains the only undefeated team in all three classes, but Blair stays No. 1 with its body of work. The Bears have lost three games, all to Class A opponents in the top five. Seward has some close calls but don't discount the Bluejays that have learned how to win in close games against tough opponents. Body of work is exactly what Class B is midway through the season and with the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament this weekend Saturday could turn into 'Statement Saturday' for teams in the top 10 and teams on the outside looking in.

Key Games: Tuesday—Malcolm at Beatrice; Norris at Elkhorn North; Bennington at Wahoo; Wednesday—Seward at Beatrice; Thursday—Elkhorn at Bennington; Waverly at Elkhorn North; Kearney Catholic at Hastings; Saturday—Eastern Midlands Conference at Hastings.

Class C

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Central City (11-1) ; 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (12-2) ; 3

3. Bishop Neumann (12-1) ; 4

4. Aquinas (10-3) ; 7

5. Hastings SC (8-4) ; 2

6. Freeman (9-2) ; –

7. Milford (8-2) ; 5

8. Wayne (4-2) ;8

9. Twin River (11-3) ; 9

10. Cozad (7-4) ; –

Contenders: Gothenburg, Auburn, Fort Calhoun, DC West.

Comments: The 'C' in Class C stands for chaotic. The top four teams are a combined 45-7 and any one of them can make a case of where they belong. Ashland-Greenwood's Sofia Dill sports a 1.08 earned run average. Bishop Neumann has won nine straight since losing to Dill and the Bluejays and has allowed just 15 runs in that span. Central City's Jerzie Schindler is hitting .562 in the batter's box and has also struck out 74 batters in nine appearances. Aquinas just keeps winning but has suffered two of its three losses to the hands of Bishop Neumann.

Key Games: Tuesday—Gothenburg at Central City; Columbus Lakeview at Wayne; Bishop Neumann at Yutan/Mead; Thursday—Malcolm at Central City; Saturday—Ashland-Greenwood Invite; Monarch Invitational (Bishop Neumann, Wayne); Freeman at Falls City Invitational.

