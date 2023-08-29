It's "reset week" for many teams, particularly those in Class A, after a heat wave wiped several games off the books.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (6-0) | 1

2. Lincoln East (5-1) | 2

3. Millard West (3-1) | 3

4. Lincoln Southwest (2-0) | 5

5. Millard North (3-2) | 6

6. Elkhorn South (3-2) | 7

7. Papillion-La Vista (2-3) | 4

8. Omaha Marian (3-2) | 8

9. Papillion-La Vista South (2-3) | 9

10. Lincoln North Star (4-2) | 10

Contenders: Fremont, Millard South, Lincoln Pius X, Kearney.

Comments: Not a lot of movement among Class A after scorching temperatures postponed most games across the Capital City and surrounding area, along with an overnight rain shower that canceled the LPS Classic. It's reset week as big games highlight Class A action.

Key games: Monday—Gretna East at Gretna; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East; Millard West at Lincoln Southwest; Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista at Millard South; Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian; Thursday—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star; Millard North at Lincoln Southwest.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Blair (7-1) | 1

2. Seward (8-0) | 4

3. Bennington (5-1) | 2

4. GI Northwest (2-1) |3

5. Wahoo (3-1) | 5

6. Hastings (3-0) |6.

7. Waverly (2-1) | 7

8. Beatrice (3-2) | 9

9. Elkhorn North (5-2) | 10

10. Gering (7-1) | –

Contenders: Norris, Kearney Catholic, McCook, Columbus Lakeview.

Comments: Seward makes a leap after taking down Bennington and beating Class C No. 1 Central City, which moved into the top spot after a dominant win over then-No. 1 Hastings SC. Just like Class A, a lot of games were postponed due to weather but it brings some big games on tap. Norris hosts Elkhorn and Hastings in a triangular Saturday. It's another week of some key games that will help start shedding some light on who's here to stay and who will be on the outside looking in.

Key games: Monday—Blair at Elkhorn North; Tuesday—Beatrice at Wahoo; Thursday—Ashland-Greenwood at Beatrice; Hastings at Elkhorn North; Seward at Norris; Central City at St. Paul; Saturday—Hastings at Norris; Elkhorn at Norris.

Class C

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Central City (4-1) | 2

2. Hastings SC (5-2) | 1

3. Ashland-Greenwood (7-1) | --

4. Bishop Neumann (7-1) | 3

5. Milford (4-0) | 4

6. Gothenburg (4-3) | 6

7. Aquinas (5-2) | 7

8. Wayne (3-1) | 8

9. Twin River (7-1) | –

10. Yutan/Mead (0-1) | 5

Contenders: St. Paul, Fort Calhoun, Guardian Angels CC, Arlington.

Comments: Class C probably has the most body of work so far this season, avoiding postponements that have helped teams and hurt teams early in the season. Defending state champion Yutan/Mead has played one game thus far and gets big tests in its next few games against ranked opponents Twin River and Bishop Neumann. Ashland/Greenwood has come out red-hot to start the season. But the big question is what is in store for Week 3.

Key games: Monday—Twin River at Yutan/Mead; Thursday—Ashland-Greenwood at Beatrice; Malcolm at Milford; Kearney Catholic at Twin River; Saturday—Hastings SC Invite.

