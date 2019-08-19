The high school softball season begins Thursday, and we start preview week with a look at Class C. Class B (Tuesday) and Class A (Wednesday) will follow. Preseason ratings will be published Wednesday night.
14 players to watch
Sarah Theiler, Arlington, sr.: The returning all-stater is among the top two-way players in the state. She hit .421 last year and had a 2.83 ERA.
Morgan Semm, CCV, jr.: The Colorado State recruit hit a staggering .680 last year. She had 28 extra-base hits and earned first-team all-state honors.
Jaelle Johnson, Fairbury, sr.: The pitcher is receiving DI interest; She hit .364 last year.
Jami Manns, Fairbury, so.: She hit .449 and drove in 20 runs last year; also pitches.
Gabby Moser, Central City, sr.: The South Dakota recruit and Super-Stater can do it all. She's a hitting (.663 last year) and base-stealing machine (32 steals) for the Bison.
Marissa Hunke, GACC, sr.: A four-year starter and a first-team all-stater; she hit .600 while driving in 47 runs last year.
Kylie Allen, Auburn, jr.: Another strong two-way player, Allen hit .462 and drove in 55 runs as an all-state sophomore. She's also the Bulldogs' ace pitcher.
Natalie Kissinger, Hastings SC, sr.: She earned first-team all-state honors after hitting .610 while owning a 1.96 ERA in the circle. A "fearless leader," her coach says.
Kynlee Marquez, Southern Valley/Alma, jr.: Earned second-team all-state honors as a pitcher after striking out 150. She also hit 15 homers.
Anna Schroeder, Malcolm, sr.,: She had a breakout junior season, hitting .486 with 13 doubles.
Lauren Hedlund, Boone Central/NG, sr.: Set Class C records last year for stolen bases and triples. She hit .591.
Calyn Mowinkel, Milford, sr.: One of the top defensive outfielders in the state; she hit .490 with 11 doubles last year.
Daylee Dey, Centennial, jr.: She hit .398 last year and is expected to pitch this fall.
Mary Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, so.: She hit .466 as a freshman.
3 teams bringing back a lot of experience
Guardian Angels CC (8 starters back): GACC won 24 games with a young group last year; now the Bluejays look to make the most of that experience.
Milford (8): The Eagles won a rigorous district last year to reach the state tournament. They lost some pitching, but a lot of key players are back.
Fairbury (9): More than half the lineup is made up of seniors, so this is a very experienced team that nearly made the Class B state tournament last year.
3 things to watch
1. We're guaranteed a new champion in Class C. 2018 state champion Wayne was bumped to Class B, which creates a wide-open field this fall. Aside from GACC, Milford and Fairbury, several other teams return a lot of experience, including Arlington, Auburn and Centennial. All three were at state last year. Keep your eyes on Hastings St. Cecilia, too. The Hawkettes have the pitching and hitting to make a state-bid run in their second year of softball. Expect a wild ride in Class C this year.
2. Fairbury had a team last year talented enough to win Class C. The Jeffs, however, moved up to Class B, though they didn't back down, reaching the district final. Now back in Class C, Fairbury is primed for a big run. Jaelle Johnson, Claire Shumard and Cora DeBoer are experienced starters and Jami Manns broke out as a freshman last year.
3. This class has its share of star players ready to produce more big numbers. Centura-Central Valley's Morgan Semm (Colorado State) and Central City's Gabby Moser (South Dakota) are Division I recruits. Moser set two Class C state records last year -- homers in a season (21) and career homers (33), a mark she's expected to expand. There are some strong two-way players in Class C, too -- Hastings St. Cecilia's Natalie Kissinger, Auburn's Kylie Allen and Arlington's Sarah Theiler, who may be the best pitcher in the class.
5 tournaments you don't want to miss
(Non-conference invites)
Guardian Angels CC Invitational, Aug. 31—Notable teams: Aquinas, Bishop Neumann, CCV, GACC, Tekamah-Herman.
Auburn Invitational, Sept. 7—Notable teams: Auburn, Bishop Neumann, Raymond Central, Syracuse.
Fairbury Tournament, Sept. 7—Notable teams: Centennial, Fairbury, Fillmore Central/EM, Freeman, Hastings SC, Milford.
Arlington Tournament, Sept. 21—Notable teams: Arlington, Centennial, Conestoga, Raymond Central, Tekamah-Herman.
Yutan Invitational, Oct. 5—Notable teams: Auburn, Bishop Neumann, Malcolm, Tekamah-Herman, Yutan/Mead.