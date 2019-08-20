We take a close look at Class B today. If you missed the Class C preview, you can find it here. Class A and preseason ratings will post on Wednesday.
13 players to watch
Tori Kniesche, Wayne, sr.: The first-team Super-Stater and South Dakota State pitching recruit had some crazy numbers last year: 30-0, 374 strikeouts.
Addison Barnard, Beatrice, sr.: The second-team Super-Stater and Wichita State recruit is one of the state's top power hitters. She's also the team's leading arm in the circle (2.70 ERA in 2018).
Olivia Aden, Beatrice, sr.: She's among the top third basemen in the state; hit .477 last year.
Sadie Carpenter, Adams Central, sr.: Had a big junior season, hitting .490 with 20 homers and 63 RBIs.
Ellie McCoy, Hastings, sr.: The first-team Super-Stater and Missouri State recruit batted .529 and hit a Class B-record 24 homers. She also drove in 69 runs, and she pitches.
Lauren and Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, so.: The twin sisters are receiving a lot of Division I attention. Hannah hit .457 with 51 RBIs last year (and she pitches), and Lauren hit .487 with 31 RBIs. Those are impressive numbers for freshmen.
Morgan Maly, Crete, sr.: The Creighton basketball recruit is a two-time Super-State catcher; she hit .450 last year.
Izzy Eltze, Crete, sr.: The Omaha recruit and center fielder creates a lot of problems for foes with her power and speed; hit .545 last year and was a second-team Super-Stater.
Abbie Jo Gaube, Omaha Gross, sr.: The all-state outfielder/infielder hit .490 with 35 runs scored and 15 doubles last year.
Kennedi Claycomb, Waverly, sr.: She earned second-team all-state honors as a pitcher last year and is expected to carry a big load this fall.
Grace Hamling, Seward, jr.: One of the top infielders in the state; hit .404 with 31 RBIs last year.
Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff, so.: Hit .446 with 35 RBIs and 34 runs scored as a freshman.
4 teams bringing back a lot of experience
Hastings (9 starters back): The Tigers return everyone from last year's state-qualifying team, including Ellie McCoy, one of the state's elite hitters and infielders. If the pitching improves, Hastings will be one of the favorites.
Beatrice (9): The Lady Orange have a strong group, which includes six seniors who are hungry to cap their softball careers together with a state championship.
Crete (9): Among those back for the Cardinals are Super-Staters Morgan Maly and Izzy Eltze. Those two combined to drive in 84 runs last year. Junior Lexi Mach returns to the circle.
Omaha Skutt (8): The SkyHawks finished third at state last year behind a large group of freshmen and sophomores. Safe to say, expectations are high this year at Skutt.
3 storylines to watch
1. Like in Class C, we're guaranteed a new state champion in Class B. Elkhorn, which won the state title last year, moves to Class B. There is a lot of offensive firepower in Class B this year. Hastings, Beatrice, Omaha Skutt, Crete and Norris are among the teams that will score a lot of runs. That means pitching depth will be key in October. Bennington, Norris and Seward return a lot of experience, too.
2. Wayne, which rolled to a perfect season and a Class C state title last year, moves up to Class B. Any team that has Tori Kniesche on it is going to contend, and the Blue Devils will look to ride the arm of their star pitcher. Wayne must replace six position players, but a youthful team will look to grow as the season progresses.
3. Class B has a new — and a very welcomed — postseason format, designed to get the eight best teams to Hastings. There will be 10 predetermined subdistrict sites (assignments based on geography). The 10 subdistrict winners and the next six highest teams in the wild-card points will advance to the district finals. The top seed (based on wild-card points) will host No. 16, No. 2 will host No. 15 and so on. The district finals will be best-of-three series and will take place Oct. 11. The district final winners advance to state.
3 tournaments to watch
(Nonconference tournaments)
LPS Invite (Aug. 31): Notable teams—Beatrice, Hastings, Norris, Northwest, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Waverly, Wayne.
Hastings Invite (Sept. 21): Notable teams—Bennington, Crete, Grand Island CC, Hastings, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Seward, York.
Crete Invite (Sept. 28): Notable teams—Crete, Hastings, Northwest, Seward.