16 players to watch
Billie Andrews, Gretna, sr.: The Nebraska recruit hit .469 with 26 RBIs before an ACL injury stopped her nearly halfway through the season.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista, jr.: She struck out 261 batters last year while hitting .489; had a huge summer on the club circuit and is receiving a lot of D-I interest.
Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista, jr.: Chased the Class A record for season batting average last year before finishing with a .602 clip (school record).
Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista, so.: Hit .516 and scored 51 runs as a freshman.
Jayme Horan, Millard South, sr.: The Creighton basketball recruit and Super-State first-teamer had 15 homers and 12 doubles last year.
Abbie Squier, Lincoln Southwest, sr.: The Nebraska recruit hit .512 and drove in 65 runs en route to first-team Super-State honors as a junior.
Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest, jr.: One of the top defensive infielders in the state; she hit .380 and drove in 49 last year.
Sydney Nuismer, Elkhorn, sr.: The Omaha recruit pitched the Antlers to a Class B state title a season ago, finishing with a 2.40 ERA. She also hit .389.
Kacie Hoffmann, Elkhorn South, jr.: One of the top outfielders in the state; hit .453 with 38 RBIs as a sophomore.
Ava Rongisch, Millard West, so.: Hit above .400 as a freshman and flashed some power, hitting seven homers.
Rylan Ewoldt, Lincoln Southeast, jr.: Belted a school-record 21 homers and finished with a .360 average as a sophomore.
Emma Rosonke, Omaha Burke, sr.: The Creighton recruit received first-team Super-State honors after hitting .548 with 30 RBIs.
Alyssa Gappa, Omaha Northwest, sr.: She belted 18 homers and finished with a .529 BA.
Emily Prai, Lincoln East, sr.: She hit .561 with 60 hits and 51 runs scored on her way to second-team Super-State honors.
Carly Dembowski, Lincoln North Star, sr.: Strong defensively, fast on the basepaths and a spark plug for a strong Navigator lineup.
Tatum Villotta, Omaha Marian, jr.: The third baseman led the Crusaders in batting last year, hitting .552.
3 teams returning a lot of experience
Papillion-La Vista (6 starters back): In addition to six returning starters, the Monarchs also add Bishop Neumann transfer Maggie Vasa, who will take over at shortstop for Super-Stater Madeline Vejvoda.
Omaha Burke (7): After earning the school's first state bid since 2005, the Bulldogs are hungrier. They want to reach state again and make a deeper run after finishing 22-11.
Omaha Marian (7): A lot of talented players return, including infielders Tatum Villotta and Abby Russell. If the Crusaders can find some strong options at pitcher, they'll be among the top teams in the state.
3 storylines to watch
1. Papillion-La Vista was a victory away from the first perfect season in Class A and another state title last year, but Lincoln Southwest stunned the Monarchs twice on the final day of the 2018 state tournament. Here's guessing the Monarchs will be highly motivated when the season starts Thursday. The Monarchs are deep again and the pitching of Jordyn Bahl will have the team in position to win a lot of games.
2. Papillion-La Vista appears to be the team to beat in Class A. Millard South and Lincoln Southwest will be on the Monarchs' heels. After those three teams, it's anyone's guess. Omaha Marian, Omaha Burke, Elkhorn, Millard West, Gretna and Lincoln North Star are bunched together. Can any of those teams emerge and shake things up in Hastings in October?
3. Elkhorn, which won the Class B state title last year, makes the move up to Class A this year. But make no mistake, the Antlers will be a factor thanks in large part to the arm of senior Sydney Nuismer. Several teams in Class A have questions surrounding pitching. Elkhorn isn't one of them, and that could be a big advantage.
5 tournaments to watch
Bellevue East Invite (Aug. 23-24): Bellevue West, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-LV South.
Omaha Marian Invite (Aug. 30-31): Bellevue West, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-LV South.
LPS Invite (Aug. 31): Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest.
Papio South Invite (Sept. 6-7): Gretna, Millard West, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-LV South.
Papillion-La Vista Invite (Sept. 20-21): Gretna, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-LV South.