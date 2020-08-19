High school softball preview: A closer look at the Capital City teams

East
Coach: Lance Kingery.
2019: 22-19.
Returning starters: C Kyndal Colon, jr.; INF Morgan Adams, jr.; INF Whitnee Curry, sr.; INF Jaydan Shigley, sr.; OF Zoie Armstrong, sr.; OF Mya Zavala, jr.; P Campbell Petrick, jr.; P Jordan Bussey, so.; P Abby Pinkleman, so.
Outlook: The Spartans must replace Super-State outfielder Emily Prai but return a lot of experience, and Kingery said the pitching has improved over the summer. Colon led the team in homers last year.
Lincoln High
Coach: Fred Simpson.
2019: 5-26.
Returning starters: P/INF Kayla Farmer, sr.; INF Brittyn Schutz, so.; P/INF Makinley Thomas, so.; INF Morgan Weis, sr.; INF CeCe Williams, jr.; OF Noelani Anderson, jr.
Outlook: Farmer, who has started since her freshman season, gives the Links plenty of experience in the circle, and Anderson, who hit .414 last year, is a three-year starter in the outfield.
North Star
Coach: Michael Roth.
2019: 28-12 (Class A state tournament).
Returning starters: OF Maya Anthens, sr.; OF Kyrah Habra-Dailey, sr.; INF Abby Krieser, sr.; INF Alaina Novacek, sr.; C Lyndsey Roth, sr.; UTL Kylie Shottenkirk, sr.; INF Emerson Thompson, sr.
Outlook: The Navigators have some holes to fill, but there is still a lot of speed and athleticism up and down the lineup. Lyndsey Roth was a first-team Super-Stater last year. Sophomores Taylor Coleman and Aubriana Krieser will pick up a lot of innings in the circle.
Northeast
Coach: Beth Singleton.
2019: 15-22.
Returning starters: P Maddie Duncan, jr.; P Deleesi Bartling, jr.; INF Sophia Mirabella, sr.; INF Jill Cejka, sr.; OF Kaylin Phillips, jr.
Outlook: After taking a big step forward last year, the Rockets must replace six starters, including P/INF Alexa Williams. Duncan and Bartling will be counted on to lead the Rockets in the circle.
Pius X
Coach: Christy Kruger.
2019: 8-30.
Returning starters: OF Payton Tuttle, jr.; OF Lexi Zabourek, jr.; OF Tenley Heimes, jr.; P/INF Eli Just, jr.; INF Ceara Swanson, jr.; P/INF Molly Chapman, so.; C/OF Mackenzi Harrel, so.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts were one of the youngest teams in the state last year. They'll look to build around pitchers Just and Chapman.
Southeast
Coach: Toni Closner.
2019: 17-21.
Returning starters: INF Rylan Ewoldt, sr.; OF Maggie Helms, jr.; OF Katelynn Neumayer, jr.; INF Jacey Mckeon, sr.; INF Karis Gifford, sr.
Outlook: The Knights have some big goals with many key players returning, including Super-State slugger Ewoldt and a speedster in Gifford. They'll also add six transfers, including infielder Alyvia Bollen from North Star.
Southwest
Coach: Mark Watt.
2019: 28-10 (Class A state tournament).
Returning starters: INF Skylar Pieper, sr.; INF Emma Hain, sr.; OF Josi Solano, sr.; INF Ashley Smetter, jr.; INF/P Bailey Selvage, jr.; INF Taylor Fritz, jr.; OF Mack Mlnarik, so.
Outlook: With Smetter and Super-Staters Hain and Pieper at the top, the Silver Hawks have one of the top offenses in the state. Transfers Madison Divis and Reece Sullivan will help bolster an already deep roster. Selvage and freshman Alexis Bradley are expected to contribute in the circle.
