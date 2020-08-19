High school softball preview: A closer look at the Capital City teams

Outlook: The Thunderbolts were one of the youngest teams in the state last year. They'll look to build around pitchers Just and Chapman.

Southeast

Coach: Toni Closner.

2019: 17-21.

Returning starters: INF Rylan Ewoldt, sr.; OF Maggie Helms, jr.; OF Katelynn Neumayer, jr.; INF Jacey Mckeon, sr.; INF Karis Gifford, sr.

Outlook: The Knights have some big goals with many key players returning, including Super-State slugger Ewoldt and a speedster in Gifford. They'll also add six transfers, including infielder Alyvia Bollen from North Star.

Southwest

Coach: Mark Watt.

2019: 28-10 (Class A state tournament).

Returning starters: INF Skylar Pieper, sr.; INF Emma Hain, sr.; OF Josi Solano, sr.; INF Ashley Smetter, jr.; INF/P Bailey Selvage, jr.; INF Taylor Fritz, jr.; OF Mack Mlnarik, so.

Outlook: With Smetter and Super-Staters Hain and Pieper at the top, the Silver Hawks have one of the top offenses in the state. Transfers Madison Divis and Reece Sullivan will help bolster an already deep roster. Selvage and freshman Alexis Bradley are expected to contribute in the circle.

