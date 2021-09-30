Here's a look at the Class B and C subdistrict softball pairings

Most softball teams will be wrapping up their seasons Thursday or Saturday. Then the heat turns up.

Postseason play begins Monday with subdistrict games in Classes B and C. All games are single elimination, which is a change, from double elimination, for Class B.

The 10 subdistrict winners from each class will advance to the district finals. Then six more teams from each class, based on wild-card points, will be added to the mix.

(All games are Monday)

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Gross: Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, noon; Omaha Gross vs. Plattsmouth-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli winner, 2; Nebraska City vs. Omaha Mercy, 4; Final, 6.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Omaha Skutt vs. Platteview, 4:30; Blair vs. Ralston, 6; Final, 7:30.

B-3 at Bennington: Bennington vs. Cass, 2; Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 4:15; Final, 6:30.

B-4 at Ashland: Ashland-Greenwood vs. South Sioux City, TBA; Waverly vs. DC West/Concordia, TBA; Final, TBA.

B-5 at Wahoo: Wahoo vs. NEN, 11; Beatrice vs. Norris, 1; Final, 3.