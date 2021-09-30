Here's a look at the Class B and C subdistrict softball pairings

Most softball teams will be wrapping up their seasons Thursday or Saturday. Then the heat turns up.
Postseason play begins Monday with subdistrict games in Classes B and C. All games are single elimination, which is a change, from double elimination, for Class B.
The 10 subdistrict winners from each class will advance to the district finals. Then six more teams from each class, based on wild-card points, will be added to the mix.
(All games are Monday)
Class B
B-1 at Omaha Gross: Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, noon; Omaha Gross vs. Plattsmouth-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli winner, 2; Nebraska City vs. Omaha Mercy, 4; Final, 6.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Omaha Skutt vs. Platteview, 4:30; Blair vs. Ralston, 6; Final, 7:30.
B-3 at Bennington: Bennington vs. Cass, 2; Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 4:15; Final, 6:30.
B-4 at Ashland: Ashland-Greenwood vs. South Sioux City, TBA; Waverly vs. DC West/Concordia, TBA; Final, TBA.
B-5 at Wahoo: Wahoo vs. NEN, 11; Beatrice vs. Norris, 1; Final, 3.
B-6 at Wayne: Wayne vs. Schuyler, noon; Seward vs. Crete, 2; Final, 4.
B-7 at Aurora: Aurora vs. Blue River, 3; Columbus Lakeview vs. York, 5; Final, 7.
B-8 at Hastings: Hastings vs. Grand Island CC, 2; Northwest vs. Adams Central, 4; Final, 6.
B-9 at O'Neill: O'Neill vs. Lexington, 2; Holdrege vs. McCook, 3:30; Final, 5.
B-10 at Scottsbluff: Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 2 MT; Gering vs. Chadron, 4 MT; Final, 6 MT.
Class C
C-1 at Auburn: Syracuse vs. Fort Calhoun, TBA; Auburn vs. Syracuse-Fort Calhoun winner, TBA; Weeping Water vs. Falls City, TBA; Final, TBA.
C-2 at Yutan: Yutan/Mead vs. Logan View/SS, 3; Arlington vs. Tekamah-Herman, 5; Final, 7.
C-3 at Wahoo: Bishop Neumann vs. West Point-Beemer, 2; Freeman vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, 4; Final, 6.
C-4 at West Point: Guardian Angels CC vs. Ponca, 1; Raymond Central vs. North Bend Central, 3; Final, 5.
C-5 at Malcolm: Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 3; Aquinas vs. Milford, 5; Final, 7.
C-6 at Leigh: Highway 91 vs. Centennial, 1; Fairbury vs. Pierce, 3:15; Final, 5:30.
C-7 at Central City: Central City vs. Polk County, 2; Twin River vs. Fillmore Central/EM, 4; Final, 6.
C-8 at Hastings: Hastings SC vs. CCV, noon; St. Paul vs. Boone Central, 2; Final, 4.
C-9 at Kearney: Kearney Catholic vs. Ord, 3; Southern Valley/Alma vs. Minden, 4:45; Final, 6:30.
C-10 at Cozad: Cozad vs. Hershey, 3:30; Gothenburg vs. Chase County, 5; Final, 6:30.