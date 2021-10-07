'Heart and soul' and a 'cool customer' leads Southwest to improbable win against Pius X in A-2 softball final

Two home runs into the bottom of the seventh inning, and the rally was on.
With a district title on the line, No. 2 Lincoln Southwest wanted to keep it going, so coach Mark Watt turned to a "cool customer."
The cool customer was pinch hitter Delaney Madson, who spent most of the fall playing junior varsity and taking advantage of the few at-bats she did get playing with the varsity team.
Southwest, by the way, was down a run and down to their final out against a Lincoln Pius X team that was throwing everything it had at the Silver Hawks.
"Don't do everything, just do something," Madson said of her mindset. "Just keep it going, put the ball in play."
The sophomore popped a ball to shallow right and it dropped between two Pius X defenders allowing the tying run to score. Senior Ashley Smetter followed with the game-wining hit as the Silver Hawks rallied from down five in the final inning to win the A-2 district final 11-10 in ecstatic fashion. A Pius X victory would have forced a winner-take-all rematch.
The Silver Hawks (36-6) rallied behind power. Madison Divis kickstarted the seventh with a two-run homer and Taylor Fritz followed with a homer. Southwest pushed five runs over behind six hits.
But it was more than that.
"That's just heart and soul," Watt said. "These players don't give up; they believe. These girls I could tell by the way they were talking, they were talking positive and believing they could do it."
Several Silver Hawks played a role in the rally, but none more clutch than Madson, who was facing a two-out situation with a runner on second.
"It's just crazy, I can't believe it," she said. "It's something that I've always dreamed of."
Though she has had limited varsity reps, Madson was hitting the ball well, so Watt put her in the game.
"She's just a cool customer," he said. "She's not going to get emotional. She plays on a high-level club team, she's been through lots of experiences like this."
One pitch later, Smetter knocked a ball to the gap in right center and Southwest clinched its 10th state berth in 11 seasons.
"We just wanted to fight," said Smetter, a Husker recruit. "This team doesn't give up and we wanted to prove that we are the better team."
Southwest got all it could handle from a much-improved Pius X team that was coming off a third-place finish in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Earlier in the day, Southwest rallied for a 4-3 walk-off win against the Thunderbolts.
Pius X (20-21) bounced back to beat Bellevue East 7-6 on Ceara Swanson's walk-off hit. The Thunderbolts got another crack at Southwest and took a 10-5 lead on Sarah Iburg's three-run bomb in the sixth inning.
Thursday's games marked meeting Nos. 5 and 6 between the Thunderbolts and Silver Hawks this season.
"I've got to give a ton of credit to Pius," Watt said. "They played tremendous today and battled and battled and battled three straight games."
Southwest's wild walk-off win was a fitting finish for a wild day in Class A.
Papillion-La Vista South, at 14-16, knocked off No. 1 and top-seeded Gretna not once but twice to reach state leaving the Dragons to take the wild card.
No. 9 Norfolk earned a 4-3 walk-off win against No. 4 Omaha Marian, and then ended the Crusaders' season with a 13-2 win in a winner-take-all meeting.
