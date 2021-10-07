'Heart and soul' and a 'cool customer' leads Southwest to improbable win against Pius X in A-2 softball final

"That's just heart and soul," Watt said. "These players don't give up; they believe. These girls I could tell by the way they were talking, they were talking positive and believing they could do it."

Several Silver Hawks played a role in the rally, but none more clutch than Madson, who was facing a two-out situation with a runner on second.

"It's just crazy, I can't believe it," she said. "It's something that I've always dreamed of."

Though she has had limited varsity reps, Madson was hitting the ball well, so Watt put her in the game.

"She's just a cool customer," he said. "She's not going to get emotional. She plays on a high-level club team, she's been through lots of experiences like this."

One pitch later, Smetter knocked a ball to the gap in right center and Southwest clinched its 10th state berth in 11 seasons.

"We just wanted to fight," said Smetter, a Husker recruit. "This team doesn't give up and we wanted to prove that we are the better team."

Southwest got all it could handle from a much-improved Pius X team that was coming off a third-place finish in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Earlier in the day, Southwest rallied for a 4-3 walk-off win against the Thunderbolts.