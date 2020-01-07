Hastings' Sophie Cerveny finds fit not far from home, commits to Omaha softball

A visit to the Omaha campus was an eye-opener for Sophie Cerveny.

So much so, the Hastings junior outfielder changed the course of her future.

"Originally, I wanted to go far away somewhere, so I was kind of hesitant because it was kind of closer to home," Cerveny said. "But when I got there, it felt like it's own little town and it didn't even feel like I was in Nebraska."

Two weeks after visiting Omaha, Cerveny committed to play college softball for the Mavericks.

"I never really thought about going there until I went on a visit there," Cerveny said. "Everything was just really nice and new there, and I know a bunch of the girls in the senior class now who are going there.

"I just thought it would be a fun team to be with."

The Mavericks will be getting one of the state's top outfielders. Cerveny was named a Class B all-stater after hitting .494 with 44 hits and five doubles while batting leadoff last season. She had 37 runs scored.

Cerveny said playing college softball had "been my dream." In fact, she grew up idolizing a softball player who is currently an assistant coach with the Mavericks: Husker standout Tatum Edwards.