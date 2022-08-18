 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy Opening Day! Scores, schedules from Thursday's high school softball action

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 11, Lincoln Northwest 0

Fremont 12, Lincoln Northeast 2 (DH)

Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0 (DH)

Lincoln North Star at Columbus (DH), ppd.

Lincoln Pius X 9-11, Kearney 5-3 (DH)

Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southwest 4, Norfolk 3 (DH)

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 7, Lexington 1

Beatrice 6, Norris 4

Blair 12, Wayne 1

CCV 7, FCEMF 6

Central City 12, Boone Central 0

Columbus Lakeview at GICC

Cozad 5, Hershey 2

Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Burke 0 

FCEMF at Minden

Freeman 9, Fairbury 1

Gering at North Platte

Gothenburg 14, McCook 3

Gretna 2, Omaha Marian 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14, Fort Calhoun 5

Hastings 8, Northwest 2

Kearney Catholic 15, Ord 6

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at North Bend Central

Malcolm 10, Auburn 1

Milford at Yutan/Mead

Millard North 6, Millard South 2 

Millard West 12, Bellevue East 0

Minden at CCV

NEN 5, Bishop Neumann 3

Nebraska City at Falls City

Norris 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

North Bend Central 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12

O'Neill at St. Paul

Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha South, ccd. 

Omaha Mercy at South Sioux City

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West

Omaha Skutt at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Westview 10, Omaha Bryan 0 

Papillion-La Vista South at Gering

Papillion-La Vista South 2, North Platte 0

Platteview at Syracuse

Polk County at Highway 91

Ponca 13, Pierce 5

Raymond Central at Aquinas Catholic

Schuyler at Blue River

Schuyler at Twin River

Southern/Diller-Odell at Beatrice

Tekamah-Herman at Ashland-Greenwood

Twin River at Blue River

Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 0

Waverly 9, Seward 4

Wilber-Clatonia at Aquinas Catholic

Wilber-Clatonia 12, Raymond Central 11

HIGHLIGHTS

Freeman 9, Fairbury 1: Led by a strong pitching performance from Paige Mahler, who struck out 11 hitters in five innings, Freeman opened their season with a dominating win. 

Malcolm 10, Auburn 1: Malcolm jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, scoring 10 runs on nine hits.

Norris 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Thanks to a homerun and three RBIs from Sage Burbach, Norris opened their season with a big win. 

Waverly 9, Seward 4: Waverly opened their 2022 season on a strong note, grabbing a comeback win on opening night. 

