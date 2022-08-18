Happy Opening Day! Scores, schedules from Thursday's high school softball action

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 11, Lincoln Northwest 0
Fremont 12, Lincoln Northeast 2 (DH)
Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0 (DH)
Lincoln North Star at Columbus (DH), ppd.
Lincoln Pius X 9-11, Kearney 5-3 (DH)
Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Norfolk 3 (DH)
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 7, Lexington 1
Beatrice 6, Norris 4
Blair 12, Wayne 1
CCV 7, FCEMF 6
Central City 12, Boone Central 0
Columbus Lakeview at GICC
Cozad 5, Hershey 2
Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Burke 0
FCEMF at Minden
Freeman 9, Fairbury 1
Gering at North Platte
Gothenburg 14, McCook 3
Gretna 2, Omaha Marian 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14, Fort Calhoun 5
Hastings 8, Northwest 2
Kearney Catholic 15, Ord 6
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at North Bend Central
Malcolm 10, Auburn 1
Milford at Yutan/Mead
Millard North 6, Millard South 2
Millard West 12, Bellevue East 0
Minden at CCV
NEN 5, Bishop Neumann 3
Nebraska City at Falls City
Norris 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
North Bend Central 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12
O'Neill at St. Paul
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha South, ccd.
Omaha Mercy at South Sioux City
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West
Omaha Skutt at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Westview 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Papillion-La Vista South at Gering
Papillion-La Vista South 2, North Platte 0
Platteview at Syracuse
Polk County at Highway 91
Ponca 13, Pierce 5
Raymond Central at Aquinas Catholic
Schuyler at Blue River
Schuyler at Twin River
Southern/Diller-Odell at Beatrice
Tekamah-Herman at Ashland-Greenwood
Twin River at Blue River
Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 0
Waverly 9, Seward 4
Wilber-Clatonia at Aquinas Catholic
Wilber-Clatonia 12, Raymond Central 11
HIGHLIGHTS
Freeman 9, Fairbury 1: Led by a strong pitching performance from Paige Mahler, who struck out 11 hitters in five innings, Freeman opened their season with a dominating win.
Malcolm 10, Auburn 1: Malcolm jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, scoring 10 runs on nine hits.
Norris 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Thanks to a homerun and three RBIs from Sage Burbach, Norris opened their season with a big win.
Waverly 9, Seward 4: Waverly opened their 2022 season on a strong note, grabbing a comeback win on opening night.