Last week was quite an experience for Seward's Grace Hamling.
She helped lead the Bluejays to a memorable run though the state tournament as a No. 8 seed. On Friday morning, she called the softball coaches at South Dakota to let them know of her decision to commit to the Coyotes, and a day after the state tournament, Hamling delivered the recruiting news on Twitter.
"When I went up there, it just felt right," said Hamling, who went on an unofficial visit to South Dakota three weeks ago. "I know I'm only a junior, but I just knew it was the right decision."
Hamling was among the Bluejays' top producers on offense this past season, and she's a strong defender on the left side of the infield.
She also was looking at Michigan State, Minnesota State and Sioux Falls. But Hamling gravitated toward the home feeling of South Dakota and its campus size. Her sister also is nearby in Sioux City, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
The coaches' pitch was a big selling point, too.
"Coach (Robert) Wagner, he said I have a lot of potential and that he'd push me to be the best me and he'll work with me because he doesn't think I'm done growing," said Hamling, who plays club ball for Nebraska Gold. "I really like that a lot."
Hamling is the latest Nebraskan to commit to the Coyotes, who also picked up recent pledges from Millard South junior outfielder Abby Gerdes and Omaha Marian junior infielder Tatum Villotta.
"Ever since I was little I wanted to play DI softball," Hamling said. "Now that it's actually happening, I can't believe it."