HAC Tournament drawback doesn't keep East down as Spartans sweep No. 3 Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln East’s softball team endured about a week’s worth of momentum and emotional swings in about a 32-hour window.
The Spartans, ranked No. 4 in Class A, learned Wednesday that they would not be playing for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Kearney, being left outside of the four-team championship pool and instead playing in one of two consolation pools.
On Thursday night, the Spartans were wearing big smiles.
Behind a grand slam from senior Zoie Armstrong, they rallied to beat No. 3 — and the HAC Tournament’s top seed — Lincoln Southwest 12-11 in the first of two games, and then got a strong pitching performance from sophomore Abby Pinkelman in a 5-2 victory to finish off a sweep at Doris Bair Complex.
“It feels great,” Armstrong said. “We’ve been working so hard all season and we just want to make it to state, so we’re really putting everything together right now and working really hard just to get there.”
In Game 1, East battled back from deficits of 6-1 and 11-7, getting a big boost from the sticks. In Game 2, it was pitching and defense carrying the Spartans, who broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning on Campbell Petrick’s three-run shot to center field.
The wins give the Spartans (28-8) a big boost of confidence. They also serve as a pick-me-up after the release of a very odd HAC Tournament schedule. All 12 schools will be in Kearney for the tournament Saturday, but only the top four-seeded teams will be playing for the championship.
The tournament (changed up due to safety protocols to mitigate COVID-19 exposure risks, according to some ADs) was seeded based on wild-card points, and East was in fifth — behind Southwest, Norfolk, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star — on Wednesday. That dropped East to the first consolation pool.
“That definitely motivated us,” Armstrong said. “We just want to show that we are a good team and we do deserve to be in the HAC championship and unfortunately we’re not because of COVID circumstances.”
Armstrong, a senior, played a key role in Thursday’s emotional rally. She hit two home runs in the first game, including a grand slam to center field, which gave East its first lead at 12-11 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the second game, it was Armstrong’s web gem in left field that sparked East. She made a diving catch to end the fourth inning, keeping a potent Southwest (27-7) lineup from getting on track.
The homers were great, but Armstrong, who has worked her way back from knee injuries, took more pride in her defensive play.
“We really wanted to get that second win and that really just helped us move forward and into the next inning,” she said. “I just sprinted as hard as could and I dove for it and I thought I had it and I did.”
Pinkelman scattered six hits over six innings in the second game, and her defense made several key plays, including Armstrong’s catch.
“Abby was wonderful tonight and then we had some timely hitting,” East coach Lance Kingery said. “I’m incredibly proud of my kids and I’m really, really proud to be their coach.”
Morgan Adams hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs in the first game, and Amelia Kehn hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the second game to help East put together a nice pair of wins.
Now East turns its attention to the bigger picture.
Kingery didn’t want his players to dwell on not playing for a HAC Tournament title. He talked to the players and parents about it on Wednesday. His message was to focus on the bigger picture.
“This weekend is not the end game,” Kingery said. “The end game is districts and if you give yourself a shot to make it to the next weekend. They haven’t said a lot, to be honest with you, about the HAC.
“We’re going to go play and we’ll open with Pius and Pius has given us fits all year. We’re going to go try to win a pair of games and try to keep that momentum into districts.”
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!