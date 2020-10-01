HAC Tournament drawback doesn't keep East down as Spartans sweep No. 3 Lincoln Southwest

The tournament (changed up due to safety protocols to mitigate COVID-19 exposure risks, according to some ADs) was seeded based on wild-card points, and East was in fifth — behind Southwest, Norfolk, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star — on Wednesday. That dropped East to the first consolation pool.

“That definitely motivated us,” Armstrong said. “We just want to show that we are a good team and we do deserve to be in the HAC championship and unfortunately we’re not because of COVID circumstances.”

Armstrong, a senior, played a key role in Thursday’s emotional rally. She hit two home runs in the first game, including a grand slam to center field, which gave East its first lead at 12-11 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the second game, it was Armstrong’s web gem in left field that sparked East. She made a diving catch to end the fourth inning, keeping a potent Southwest (27-7) lineup from getting on track.

The homers were great, but Armstrong, who has worked her way back from knee injuries, took more pride in her defensive play.

“We really wanted to get that second win and that really just helped us move forward and into the next inning,” she said. “I just sprinted as hard as could and I dove for it and I thought I had it and I did.”