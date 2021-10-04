Gretna earns the top overall seed for district softball; Southwest, East will host, too

A year after missing the state softball tournament, Gretna is the top seed for the Class A district softball tournament.

The No. 1-rated Dragons earned the top spot after an impressive regular-season run, which included a Metro Tournament title.

Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East will host districts at Doris Bair Complex on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Silver Hawks are seeking their ninth straight trip to the state tournament. East is looking for consecutive state appearances for the first time in school history.

The seven district winners, and a wild-card team, will advance to next week's state tournament in Hastings.

A-1 at Gretna: Wednesday—Game 1, Omaha Bryan vs. Lincoln High, 9; Game 2, Papillion-La Vista South vs. Columbus, 11; Game 3, Gretna vs. Omaha Bryan/Lincoln High winner, 1; Game 4, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2, loser, 3; Game 6, Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner; Thursday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9; Game 7, Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 11; Final, Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 (Second game to follow if necessary).