From freshman blast to life in the circle, Crete's Lexi Mach continues to deliver

At the time, Lexi Mach was Crete's pitcher-in-waiting. She found a way to leave an immediate stamp on the Cardinal softball program anyway.
Crete, seeking its first-ever trip to the state tournament, played Beatrice in a district contest in 2017, and the score was 0-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
"It was pretty slow and we weren't looking too great, and this freshman comes up to bat and hits a home run and kind of sparks the energy," said Crete coach KiLee Griffin, who was an assistant at the time. "From that point on, we won state."
Three years later, Mach continues to serve as a spark for the Cardinals — in the dugout, at practice, in the circle and at the plate.
She's been the team's workhorse in the circle for three years, and she's hoping to lead Crete back to the state tournament for a fourth straight year.
"We talk about it every day at practice," she says. "Us seniors really want to be that first group to make it to the state tournament four years in a row, so we're pretty jacked about it."
Mach's experience has proved to be a great asset this year for the Cardinals, who have a new head coach in Griffin, and had to replace some key players from last year, including Super-Staters Izzy Eltze and Morgan Maly. She's also pitching with a lot more confidence.
Some of that is driven by experience. But Mach also spent the summer expanding her arsenal of pitches, primarily honing her drop curve.
"As a sophomore, I struggled a little bit with those pitches because I threw a lot more fastballs," said Mach, who is 10-7 with a 1.95 earned-run average as a senior. "During this offseason I really worked on my drop curve to perfect it, and that's been my go-to pitch."
Because of that, Mach, who was a second-team all-stater as a junior, is stronger the third time through a lineup.
"In the previous years, we knew she was really good, but I think she took the next step in the circle by being in more control as the pitcher against the batter," Griffin said.
Mach has been mentally tough, too. She faced a tall task as a sophomore, being asked to replace Camry Moore, a Super-State pitcher who keyed Crete's run to its first state title in 2017.
Mach said it was a bit nerve-wracking following in Moore's footsteps, but she had plenty of support to help her along the way.
"I kind of felt like I had some pressure because I had to fill in Camry's spot, but I knew we were going to be good because we had a good offense, so I knew they'd have my back," Mach said
"Camry's always been there for me. She's been to some of our games, even this year and she's always given me so much confidence and has always told me such good things. I think that's really gained my confidence."
Mach's impact goes beyond the circle. If she's not at the plate — Mach is batting .441 with a team-leading 31 RBIs — she's in the dugout encouraging her teammates or finding ways to pump up her defense.
"We ask her to be great in the circle, we ask her to produce at the plate, and it really never fazes her," Griffin said. "She just gets in there, and she competes. The best part is that she continues to pick up all of her teammates all of the time. If you think about the vocal leadership, the hitting leadership, the circle, the defense, Lex has been asked to do a lot this year and she has handled it extremely well."
Mach is one of three Crete seniors who played roles in the Cardinals' state title run in 2017 and the two state appearances that followed. Leah Jurgens and Cassidy Skillet are the others.
"It won't surprise me this group of seniors will hopefully be the ones that get the state tournament four years in a row," Griffin said.
