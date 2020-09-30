From freshman blast to life in the circle, Crete's Lexi Mach continues to deliver

Some of that is driven by experience. But Mach also spent the summer expanding her arsenal of pitches, primarily honing her drop curve.

"As a sophomore, I struggled a little bit with those pitches because I threw a lot more fastballs," said Mach, who is 10-7 with a 1.95 earned-run average as a senior. "During this offseason I really worked on my drop curve to perfect it, and that's been my go-to pitch."

Because of that, Mach, who was a second-team all-stater as a junior, is stronger the third time through a lineup.

"In the previous years, we knew she was really good, but I think she took the next step in the circle by being in more control as the pitcher against the batter," Griffin said.

Mach has been mentally tough, too. She faced a tall task as a sophomore, being asked to replace Camry Moore, a Super-State pitcher who keyed Crete's run to its first state title in 2017.

Mach said it was a bit nerve-wracking following in Moore's footsteps, but she had plenty of support to help her along the way.

"I kind of felt like I had some pressure because I had to fill in Camry's spot, but I knew we were going to be good because we had a good offense, so I knew they'd have my back," Mach said