From ball girls to state champions, Marian's Maddia and Rylinn Groff gear up for next chapter

Maddia and Rylinn Groff have been around the game of softball for a long time.

From bat girls during Omaha Marian's 2015 state title run to a state championship of their own, the Groff sisters' softball world has come full circle.

They both signed to Southern Illinois on Wednesday to continue their softball careers and education.

“We definitely wanted to stick together,” Maddia Groff said. “We thought that we were just so close that it would have been weird if we had gone different paths. It just worked out perfectly where we got the best of both worlds to play college softball and to play together. It was great.”

Rylinn and Maddia capped off their high school careers with Omaha Marian's second state championship in one of the most dramatic endings in state softball history. But that journey started long before their high school careers.

Emma Raabe and Taylor Asche were two of Omaha Marian's assistants this season, and both of them played on the Crusaders' 2015 championship team. The young Groff sisters were bat girls and rode on the bus to Hastings to watch Raabe and Asche lift the state trophy with their teammates, which served as a big dose of motivation.

Rylinn and Maddia are the Journal Star's first-team Super-State captains.

“We were around the girls every day in practice, we got to see every game, our dad (Aaron Groff) was helping coach and everything,” Maddia Groff said. “We got to hang around the girls and see what it took to win a state title.

“We saw them do that and we were like, 'OK, we want to do that.' Just to be able to finish that in our senior year is indescribable. It was awesome.”

The sisters are also battery mates — Maddia pitches, Rylinn catches.

“There is zero drama and the hardest working kids,” Marian head coach Chad Perkins said. “Always asking for extra reps and really helped build the chemistry for the team this year.

“The nice thing is they support each other so well. Maddia has had all the accolades in the past and Rylinn has been her biggest supporter. It was great to see Rylinn have the year she did this year, too. Maddia is a huge supporter of Rylinn, and the same goes for Rylinn supporting Maddia.”

The Groffs came up big in a dramatic Class A title game.

Rylinn homered to tie the game in the seventh inning and Maddia eventually scored the winning run with a play at the plate to capture the Crusaders' second title.

From little girls looking up to high schoolers, the softball world was complete for the Groff sisters.

Maddia Groff still finds herself smiling thinking back on it.

“When Rylinn hit that home run, I was so, so excited,” Maddia Groff said. “That was probably the most excited I was the whole time. She has worked so hard and I get to see how hard she works and just for it to have it translate so perfectly for her to have that moment was super special. She couldn't be more deserving.

“Obviously, us winning, that was awesome, too. It couldn't have worked out better.”