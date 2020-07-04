Friends since elementary school, Bahl and Krause also share rare bond as two of the nation's elite recruits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These days Lindsay Krause and Jordyn Bahl are two of the most well-known high school athletes in Nebraska.

Krause crushes kills on the volleyball court for Omaha Skutt, while Bahl dominates on the softball field for Papillion-La Vista as both a pitcher and hitter.

But about 10 years ago while going to school at Patriot Elementary in Papillion, they were just two of the neighborhood kids.

Literally.

“Jordyn’s backyard is the school," Krause said. "And I live probably three blocks from the school."

From Bahl’s backyard there is a hill up to the school. Living next to your elementary school is as fun as it sounds, Bahl said.

“I remember in the winter when it would snow we would walk with a sled up in the morning and then hide it behind a retaining wall,” Bahl said. “So then after school, me and my brothers were all there one year, so we all rode down together at the end of the day. It was fun.”

Bahl and Krause each still live in the neighborhood.