Four high school softball players from Nebraska received NFCA all-region honors Tuesday.
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf and Abbie Squier, and Millard South's Jayme Horan were named to the South Central first team. Millard South senior Bailey Urban was named to the second team.
Kauf, who is about to begin her freshman season at Georgia Tech, set several state records at Southwest, including career homers (59). She hit 22 homers in her final season in helping lead the Silver Hawks to a Class A state title. Kauf received NFCA honors at catcher.
Squier also played a leading role in the Silver Hawks' title run. The senior-to-be and Nebraska recruit received NFCA honors in the outfield after batting .516 with 15 homers and 65 RBIs.
Horan, a Creighton basketball recruit, put on her own power show last season, hitting 15 homers and 12 doubles for Millard South. She hit .529 and received NFCA honors at first base.
Urban, a Wichita State recruit and a Journal Star first-team Super-Stater, hit a school-record 21 homers and had 51 RBIs from the leadoff spot for the Patriots. Urban received NFCA honors at shortstop.