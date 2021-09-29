Fortik's ascension as a defensive stopper at Malcolm started with confidence (and a new glove)

"She probably hits the ball harder than anybody (on the team), so she does have a lot pop that has to be respected and she finds the gaps well," Meyer said. "We stick her in the three hole just because she's so multi-faceted."

Fortik, who is hitting .377 with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored, also is a multi-sporter.

Not only has she started at shortstop for the softball team since her freshman year, she's also the Clippers' starting point guard. Though she only stands at 5-foot-2, Fortik can change basketball games with her passing and shooting.

It carries over into softball. She can pepper the field with line drives, put down bunts, and then there is her defensive prowess.

"It just transfers to the softball field so well," Meyer said of Fortik's hardwood skills. "She's explosive in her first couple of steps."

The point guard mentality can be seen on the softball diamond, too.

In basketball, Fortik has the ball in her hands more than anyone, looking for ways to create for her teammates or for herself. She knocked down 45 threes as a sophomore while dishing out 62 assists.