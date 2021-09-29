Fortik's ascension as a defensive stopper at Malcolm started with confidence (and a new glove)

Alyssa Fortik had the athleticism, range and quickness to play shortstop.
But there was as small hole in her game: That darn glove.
"Backhanded (defensive plays) were not my thing at all," the Malcolm junior said. "Every single time it would pop out of my glove."
So Clippers coach Travis Meyer had an idea. He picked up a glove from home — "I'm pretty sure it was his son's," Fortik noted — and brought it out to softball practice.
"I literally got so used to (the ball) just hitting my glove and picking it up off the ground," said Fortik, chuckling. "So when he gave me a glove, the first ball that he hits at me is a backhand and I got it and I was looking on the ground, like, 'Where's it at?'
"I actually had it for once."
Fortik found her glove (yes, she still plays with it), her spot in the infield, and now her sport to pursue for college.
Fortik has given the Clippers a steady glove at short for three years now, and she can also impact games with her bat.
The most recent example came Saturday in the East Central Conference Tournament. Fortik hit a walk-off home run in the Clippers' 7-6 win against Auburn. In the final against Freeman, she began a seventh-inning rally by punching a line drive to the outfield. Malcolm won 7-6.
"She probably hits the ball harder than anybody (on the team), so she does have a lot pop that has to be respected and she finds the gaps well," Meyer said. "We stick her in the three hole just because she's so multi-faceted."
Fortik, who is hitting .377 with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored, also is a multi-sporter.
Not only has she started at shortstop for the softball team since her freshman year, she's also the Clippers' starting point guard. Though she only stands at 5-foot-2, Fortik can change basketball games with her passing and shooting.
It carries over into softball. She can pepper the field with line drives, put down bunts, and then there is her defensive prowess.
"It just transfers to the softball field so well," Meyer said of Fortik's hardwood skills. "She's explosive in her first couple of steps."
The point guard mentality can be seen on the softball diamond, too.
In basketball, Fortik has the ball in her hands more than anyone, looking for ways to create for her teammates or for herself. She knocked down 45 threes as a sophomore while dishing out 62 assists.
In softball, the shortstop is the focal point in a defensive alignment. For Fortik it took some time to adjust to that. She wanted to play in the outfield when she went out for softball as a freshman, but Malcolm already had two standouts there. Shortstop was open.
"The first time I really noticed that I had a lot of confidence there was state (as a freshman)," said Fortik, who was an all-stater last year. "I felt like that was the time when I was like, 'Hit it to me,' and before that I was, 'Hit it somewhere else.' I knew all runs mattered, all outs mattered."
Fortik's improvement and range at shortstop hasn't gone unnoticed. South Dakota State offered her a scholarship earlier this week, and now Fortik is leaning toward playing softball in college over basketball.
She still looks forward to lacing up the sneakers this winter as a talented Malcolm team seeks a state berth. But first, there's unfinished business on the dirt and grass.
Malcolm, ranked No. 6 in Class C, has most its players back from last year's state team, including some dynamic hitters at the top in Jaiden Helms, Alanea Babb (hitting .397 with 12 doubles) and Ava Helms.
"The two (Jaiden Helms and Babb) in front or me I can count of them all the time to get on base," Fortik said. "Even if they bunt, they're just quick enough to always get on base, and I know the people behind me, they're good enough hitters so even if I'm having an off day I know they can get the job done."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.