Former LSW coach Mark Watt earns national coaching award

A longtime Lincoln high school coach was recognized as one of the nation's best Monday.

The National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association named former Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Watt its softball coach for the 2021-22 season.

In 20 years leading the Silver Hawks, Watt won 579 games and coached Southwest to four Class A state championships and three runner-up finishes.

He joined the Nebraska softball program as a volunteer assistant after retiring from Southwest in January 2022.

He was the Journal Star girls coach of the year in 2019 after guiding the Silver Hawks to a title in 2018. Watt's teams also won state in 2008, 2009 and 2021.

THE NFHS honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers) and in two "other sports" — one for boys and one for girls — that are not included in the top 10 listings.

Meet the 2022 softball first-team Super-Staters 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙣, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙄 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙣 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝘾, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙠, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙢 𝙇𝙖𝙮𝙘𝙚𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙐𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙣, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 𝙇𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙡𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙠, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝘿𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙚 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚