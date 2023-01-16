 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Former LSW coach Mark Watt earns national coaching award

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1 (copy)

Lincoln Southwest softball coach Mark Watt speaks to an umpire during a game against Lincoln East in 2020 at Doris Bair Complex.

 Journal Star file photo

A longtime Lincoln high school coach was recognized as one of the nation's best Monday.

The National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association named former Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Watt its softball coach for the 2021-22 season. 

In 20 years leading the Silver Hawks, Watt won 579 games and coached Southwest to four Class A state championships and three runner-up finishes.

He joined the Nebraska softball program as a volunteer assistant after retiring from Southwest in January 2022.

He was the Journal Star girls coach of the year in 2019 after guiding the Silver Hawks to a title in 2018. Watt's teams also won state in 2008, 2009 and 2021.

THE NFHS honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers) and in two "other sports" — one for boys and one for girls — that are not included in the top 10 listings. 

