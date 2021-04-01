 Skip to main content
Former Knight Martinez hired as Lincoln Northeast softball coach
  Updated
Melissa Martinez will be the new softball coach at Lincoln Northeast.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate takes over for Beth Singleton, who coached the Rockets for two seasons.

Martinez played college softball at Division II St. Cloud State in Minnesota. The former catcher helped lead the school to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Martinez later returned to Nebraska, where she gives private lessons for softball and baseball. She also coached in the Carolina Collegiate Summer Softball League.

