For Southwest softball, the hits keep coming as new faces step into bigger roles

“I think most of us play for the same teams so we’re kind of bred the same, and we’re all really close, so I think people help each other,” Smetter said of Southwest’s continued offensive success.

On Monday, freshman Reagan Vokoun showed how tough the bottom of Southwest’s lineup can be. She hit two home runs — her first two varsity blasts — including a three-run shot from the No. 8 hole.

“Her swing has improved a lot since the beginning of the year,” said Watt, Southwest’s coach. “She’s made some adjustments and she feels good about driving the ball."

Vokoun’s Game 1 homer was part of a big fourth inning. Southwest sent 12 batters to the plate in a six-hit frame. The bottom five hitters in the LSW lineup combined for five of the Hawks’ seven hits.

Divis had three hits in the nightcap, and Korecky smoked a ball over the fence for a two-hit game. Southwest has scored seven runs or more in six straight games.