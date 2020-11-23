Following her sister's lead, Millard West's Rongisch realizes DI dream and commits to South Dakota

Ava Rongisch always dreamt of playing softball at the Division I level.
The Millard West junior also had a guiding hand in reaching that goal. Her sister Lauren is a DI athlete, a basketball player at South Dakota State.
“I watched her be a student-athlete and her playing DI basketball has kind of shown me the hard work and dedication it requires to play at the DI level,” Rongisch said.
Now Lauren’s younger sister is a soon-to-be DI athlete.
I am blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and softball career at the University of South Dakota. First I would like to thank my coaches, family and my teammates who have helped me get to where I am today! Can’t wait to be a yote!❤️ pic.twitter.com/b0v4Cw1jol— ava rongisch (@rongisch_ava) November 22, 2020
Rongisch announced her commitment to South Dakota softball Sunday. The athletic center fielder picked the Coyotes over South Dakota State and Missouri State.
It wasn’t an easy decision, Rongisch said, but a recent unofficial visit to the Vermillion campus made it clear.
“It kind of really solidified my instincts how great a school USD is,” she said.
Rongisch took part in a South Dakota camp last winter, so she was able to develop relationships with the players and coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She also knows some of the players connected to South Dakota. The Coyotes have multiple Nebraska natives either on the roster or arriving next fall, including Rongisch’s Nebraska Gold teammate Grace Hamling of Seward.
“That was really exciting just knowing that I’ll be able to play with her,” Rongisch said.
Rongisch hit .367 with four homers and eight doubles this past season at Millard West, earning second-team Super-State and second-team all-state honors. Until Sunday, she was among the state’s top uncommitted juniors. Rongisch is ranked the No. 63 recruit in the 2022 class by Extra Inning Softball.
Rongisch called her commitment surreal.
“It’s definitely a crazy feeling, but definitely a happy feeling,” she said. “You always see those players on TV and all of them getting to play on the big stage, and you kind of always dream of that being you.”
Rongisch's Millard West teammate Bella Bacon committed to Iowa earlier this year.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
