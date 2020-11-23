Following her sister's lead, Millard West's Rongisch realizes DI dream and commits to South Dakota

Ava Rongisch always dreamt of playing softball at the Division I level.

The Millard West junior also had a guiding hand in reaching that goal. Her sister Lauren is a DI athlete, a basketball player at South Dakota State.

“I watched her be a student-athlete and her playing DI basketball has kind of shown me the hard work and dedication it requires to play at the DI level,” Rongisch said.

Now Lauren’s younger sister is a soon-to-be DI athlete.

Rongisch announced her commitment to South Dakota softball Sunday. The athletic center fielder picked the Coyotes over South Dakota State and Missouri State.

It wasn’t an easy decision, Rongisch said, but a recent unofficial visit to the Vermillion campus made it clear.

“It kind of really solidified my instincts how great a school USD is,” she said.

Rongisch took part in a South Dakota camp last winter, so she was able to develop relationships with the players and coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.