Five straight district titles later, Auburn's small-town softball program has a big-time feel to it

AUBURN — Kylie Allen was a student manager when Auburn took that big step in softball.
The Bulldogs created some buzz in this community when they punched their first-ever state tournament ticket in 2016.
They were ecstatic at the time.
On Saturday, the Class C No. 5 Bulldogs celebrated a fifth straight district championship. The celebration was somewhat tempered, but that happens when "state bound" becomes an expectation and is no longer a fingers-crossed thought of hope.
"Just after the game, the girls are kind of saying that," Auburn coach Grant Cole said following the Bulldogs' 19-0 and 14-0 victories against Ponca in the C-4 district final. "It's kind of expected now. We're happy about it, we celebrate it, but they were expecting to get to the state tournament, and that was their goal all year long and they know now their season's not done."
Auburn went at least 12 years (2003-14) without a winning softball season. The Bulldogs were in Class B for five of those seasons, co-oping with HTRS.
It wasn't until 2015 when the program started to emerge, winning 18 games. It celebrated a district title in 2016, more wins followed, and now gathering orders for state tournament shirts is a routine at Auburn High School.
Auburn (23-4) finished 21-17 in 2016, 25-10 in 2017, 26-5 in 2018 and 24-8 in 2019.
Cole has been the head coach for all five district title runs, but he said the root of the program's success started with his sister, Shannon Cole, who was the head coach before he took over.
"The culture was on the rise," Grant Cole said, noting the success of the town's club program, Adrenaline. "(Shannon) kind of got the ball rolling with youth softball and got the interest level going."
Once Auburn started having more girls out for softball, it was able to break away from a co-op and field its own team.
"Now we're Class C and we've had a lot of success and it just continued to grow," Cole added.
Allen, a standout pitcher and hitter, and Josie Shelton will now be headed to their fourth state tournament. Allen was a student manager for the team in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, and Shelton said watching Auburn's first state tournament appearance started "a fire underneath me."
"It means a lot to this town and this community, us girls," Allen said. "We've worked really hard to build a culture here in Auburn, and it's really paid off the last few years."
Cole has been coaching many of the Auburn players — in summer ball — since they were in the fifth, sixth and seventh grades. He saw a talented bunch. But the next-level success started with extra work on skill development and finding a way to play together as a team.
"From our players, our parents, our school, (they) really bought into Auburn softball and put in the time year-round," Cole said. "They care about the sport, they care about each other and they care about the program in general, so that just kind of keeps cycling through."
The interest level in Auburn softball seeps into a storage-units parking lot beyond left field at Auburn Recreation Complex where vehicles were lined up Saturday to watch another run to a district title.
"They always come out," Allen said. "I mean, people were here two hours before the game started, lining up their vehicles in the outfield so they can get a great spot."
Auburn went 1-2 in its first three years at the state tournament before finishing in third place last year. Many players, led by Allen, from that team are back. They are hungry for more, Shelton says.
"We know what we have to uphold and we want to do better each year we go there," said Shelton, a first baseman. "We know what it's like, we've been there before, we know the atmosphere. We just need to show up and play and be us and not focus on the other team."
Said Cole, "There's still more out there for them to accomplish, and they're excited about the state tournament."
Freeman vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 10.5
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!