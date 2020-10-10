Five straight district titles later, Auburn's small-town softball program has a big-time feel to it

"From our players, our parents, our school, (they) really bought into Auburn softball and put in the time year-round," Cole said. "They care about the sport, they care about each other and they care about the program in general, so that just kind of keeps cycling through."

The interest level in Auburn softball seeps into a storage-units parking lot beyond left field at Auburn Recreation Complex where vehicles were lined up Saturday to watch another run to a district title.

"They always come out," Allen said. "I mean, people were here two hours before the game started, lining up their vehicles in the outfield so they can get a great spot."

Auburn went 1-2 in its first three years at the state tournament before finishing in third place last year. Many players, led by Allen, from that team are back. They are hungry for more, Shelton says.