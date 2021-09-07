Firepower in the circle, matching the muscle at the plate, has Southwest picking up momentum

Selvage was just as dominant. She retired the first nine batters, struck out four and allowed only one hit. She threw 46 pitches, 36 for strikes.

With other pitchers it can turn to — Sam Bank pitched one inning Tuesday — Southwest has arguably the deepest group of arms in Class A.

“It helps a lot,” Southwest coach Mark Watt on having multiple pitchers contributing, especially in doubleheaders. “We have other pitchers that didn’t get many opportunities today that are also very capable pitchers.

“Pitching is the name of the game, so we’ve definitely taken a step up in the circle over last year.”

Southwest has won six of its past seven games, and like its pitchers, the offense is finding a groove.

On Tuesday, Taylor Korecky had two homers, one in each game, including a grand slam that clanked off the left-field light pole in Game 2. She had three hits in the contest.

“That was pretty satisfying,” Watt said of the team’s overall performance against the Navigators. “We came out and swung the bats very well and took good approaches at the plate.”

North Star, which is battling injuries, dropped to 4-11.

Around the bases