Firepower in the circle, matching the muscle at the plate, has Southwest picking up momentum

If Bailey Selvage is having an off day or off inning, she knows teammate Alexis Bradley is there, ready to pick up the ball in her place.
And if Bradley doesn’t feel like she has her best stuff. …
“I just want to be there for her, to have her back if something happens,” said Selvage, a junior.
Both Lincoln Southwest pitchers were dialed in Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep of softball rival Lincoln North Star. They each carried perfect games into the final inning of two shortened games as the Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks rolled to wins of 8-0 (pitched by Bradley) and 12-1 (Selvage).
On a day where the wind died down in the early evening, it was the Southwest bats that had the backs of their pitchers.
The Silver Hawks (12-4) spotted Bradley early leads of 2-0 and 6-0. Then they plated 10 first-inning runs in Game 2 before Selvage even stepped foot in the circle.
Bradley struck out 12 over five innings, allowed one hit and walked none. She aggressively attacked the zone, and her change-up, a pitch she has worked to improve, had North Star off-balance. Of her first 45 pitches, 31 were strikes.
“Just move pitches and keep it out of directly on the plate,” the sophomore said of her approach.
Selvage was just as dominant. She retired the first nine batters, struck out four and allowed only one hit. She threw 46 pitches, 36 for strikes.
With other pitchers it can turn to — Sam Bank pitched one inning Tuesday — Southwest has arguably the deepest group of arms in Class A.
“It helps a lot,” Southwest coach Mark Watt on having multiple pitchers contributing, especially in doubleheaders. “We have other pitchers that didn’t get many opportunities today that are also very capable pitchers.
“Pitching is the name of the game, so we’ve definitely taken a step up in the circle over last year.”
Southwest has won six of its past seven games, and like its pitchers, the offense is finding a groove.
On Tuesday, Taylor Korecky had two homers, one in each game, including a grand slam that clanked off the left-field light pole in Game 2. She had three hits in the contest.
“That was pretty satisfying,” Watt said of the team’s overall performance against the Navigators. “We came out and swung the bats very well and took good approaches at the plate.”
North Star, which is battling injuries, dropped to 4-11.
Around the bases
* Class B No. 8 Wahoo picked up its biggest win of the season Tuesday evening. The Warriors knocked off No. 3 Bennington 2-1 behind a dominant pitching performance from junior Autumn Iversen, who struck out 11 in a complete-game victory.
Abbey Borchers, the Warriors’ No. 8 hitter, knocked in the winning run in walk-off fashion.
Look out for the Warriors.
* Props to Class C No. 6 Yutan/Mead, which knocked off top-ranked and previously unbeaten Bishop Neumann 5-2 Tuesday. That was win No. 10 for Ryan Glatter’s team. It won only six games last year.
* A young Millard North team continues to show growth in Class A. The No. 5 Mustangs scored six runs in the first inning en route to an 8-0 win against No. 3 Millard West. Millard North has won four straight.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.