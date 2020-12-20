Finding a 'home feeling' in Florida, East's Morgan Adams commits to FIU softball

By car, Florida International University is about 24 hours from Lincoln.
It's located in Miami, where palm trees dot the landscape, where there's one weather season and where there are no Runza restaurants.
But Morgan Adams couldn't have been more comfortable on a recent unofficial visit to the FIU campus, and last week, the Lincoln East junior committed to play softball there.
"I know it's kind of cliché to say this, but it definitely had a home feeling," Adams said. "I wanted to go somewhere I felt like I was seeing things or kind of exploring.
"It was very different and new and that was exciting for me, but it still felt like a home feeling to me."
Adams' commitment capped a big five-month stretch for the Spartan first baseman. She earned first-team Super-State honors after helping lead East to a state tournament berth. Adams hammered a school-record 17 homers and drove in 65 runs from the leadoff spot.
After the high school season, Adams began playing club ball for the Top Gun program out of Kansas City, Missouri, which allowed Adams to play in five tournaments, including events in Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama. Those tournaments allowed Adams to gain more exposure and it helped lead her, with the help of club coach Bob Turner, to FIU.
That's when Adams started doing her homework on the school and softball program.
But FIU coach Chris Steiner-Wilcoxson had one request. She wanted Adams to take an unofficial visit to the campus to make sure she liked everything before being offered a scholarship.
So after a recent tournament in Atlanta, Adams and her family flew to Miami.
"It was beautiful," Adams said. "I loved it right away.
"I'd like to say I kind of knew when I was there, but I didn't want to make a hard and fast decision, so I waited until I got home and thought about it for a while longer. Last week I was talking about it more with my family and we all agreed that it was the perfect place for me and it was where I wanted to be."
Adams, who is thinking about going into law, said FIU has a law department, which also helped her pick the Panthers over offers from Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois.
Adams said it still hasn't quite set in yet that she will be playing softball at the Division I level. She also said having her commitment out of the way is a big weight off her shoulders.
"Scholarships are scarce this year, especially with the pandemic and everything, so knowing I have my place and I don't have to worry about that anymore, it definitely feels good," Adams said.
