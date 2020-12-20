Finding a 'home feeling' in Florida, East's Morgan Adams commits to FIU softball

That's when Adams started doing her homework on the school and softball program.

But FIU coach Chris Steiner-Wilcoxson had one request. She wanted Adams to take an unofficial visit to the campus to make sure she liked everything before being offered a scholarship.

So after a recent tournament in Atlanta, Adams and her family flew to Miami.

"It was beautiful," Adams said. "I loved it right away.

"I'd like to say I kind of knew when I was there, but I didn't want to make a hard and fast decision, so I waited until I got home and thought about it for a while longer. Last week I was talking about it more with my family and we all agreed that it was the perfect place for me and it was where I wanted to be."

Adams, who is thinking about going into law, said FIU has a law department, which also helped her pick the Panthers over offers from Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois.

Adams said it still hasn't quite set in yet that she will be playing softball at the Division I level. She also said having her commitment out of the way is a big weight off her shoulders.