Hanna Cress had her fingerprints — and one big swing — all over Wednesday's Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game.
The Millard West graduate started in the circle for the Red team and struck out five in two scoreless innings. Then she reentered in the ninth to record the save in the Reds' 5-4 victory against the Blues at Bowlin Stadium.
The pitching was fun. But Cress' big hit was a blast.
Cress, who didn't hit in high school, clubbed a solo shot off the scoreboard behind the left-field fence in the fourth to break a scoreless tie.
"I didn't even touch a bat (at Millard West)," said Cress, who was a Super-State second-team pitcher last fall. "So that was pretty cool to be in a high school atmosphere and do that.
"Honestly, I thought it was foul at first, so I kind of stood there, but then I saw it and kept going."
Pitching ruled for the most part in the game. The teams combined for 13 strikeouts through the first three innings and the Red pitchers combined for 14 Ks, one off the NCA all-star game record.
Lincoln Southwest's McKenzie Steiner, pitching for the Blue squad, threw two scoreless innings.
"All-star games anymore, you don't see pitching dominating," said Hastings coach Pete Theoharis, who guided the Red team. "It's usually the offense that kind of shines, especially with so many girls that (are) not able to make the games."
The offenses eventually had their say, with the score going back and forth over the final three innings.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The Reds took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh on Madeline Vejvoda's (Papillion-La Vista) RBI blooper to center, but the Blue squad answered and tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
After the Reds regained a one-run edge in the top of the eighth, the Blues responded with Patia Wolfe's (Lincoln North Star) two-run single to center.
Back-to-back RBIs in the top of the ninth gave the lead back to the Red team, then Cress reentered for the save opportunity, and finished the game like she started. The future Sioux Falls pitcher struck out two and induced a groundout to end the game.
"When you start you definitely have to have that out-of-the-game mentality that you're going to start out strong," Cress said. "Knowing that you come in in the ninth inning, you have to be even strong then and close it down."
Lincoln Southeast's Sidney Doty had two hits for the Blue team.
The game closed out a week of entertaining NCA all-star contests. Monday's boys basketball game went to double-overtime and Tuesday's volleyball match went to five sets.
"It's about the kids, and we got everyone (in the game)," said Bishop Neumann's Dave Brabec, who coached the Blue squad. "Everyone needs a shot, their all-stars, and it didn't work out our way tonight, but man, was that a fun time."
The Blue team's Hadley Chvatal and the Red's Cassie Coltvet were named the Most Valuable Teammates.
1 of 10
Lincoln Pius X's Lynsey Tucker (left) tags out Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda on Wednesday during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game at Bowlin Stadium.