East's rally fuels Southwest's final scoring surge in HAC Tournament championship game

Despite a quick start in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, Lincoln Southwest softball coach Mark Watt and his group knew it would not be an easy ride against Lincoln East.
The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks took a 7-0 lead after two innings and were up 11-3 after the third.
“That is a really good team (Lincoln East) that we played three times — in the last three days,” Watt said. “We have a lot of respect for them. They are a very talented team. So we knew they had a chance to come back and stuff, but we were swinging the bats really well tonight.”
Lincoln Southwest grinded it out, though, defeating the No. 2 Spartans 15-7 at Doris Blair Complex for its second straight HAC Tournament championship. Southwest also swept a doubleheader from East on Thursday, winning both games by one run.
Southwest saw offensive production throughout the lineup in the final. Every hitter reached base, and the team had 14 hits.
“Everyone contributed so well,” sophomore shortstop Kennadi Williams said. “Even Delaney (Madson) coming in catching when we needed it. Everyone was stepping up.”
Williams blew the game open with a grand slam in the second inning to make it 6-0 after Taylor Coleman had a two-run single in the first. Williams finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs, and Coleman led the group in their semifinal win over Lincoln Pius X earlier in the afternoon.
“Kennadi hit the grand slam for us, so that created space for us runwise,” Watt said. “She made a really good play up the middle, too. And Taylor Coleman has been steady all year for us.”
Lincoln East made the game interesting in the fourth inning when it cut the Silver Hawk lead to 11-7 after a three-run home run by freshman Berkley Hatten.
“I told (the team) to stay focused and have a lot of energy,” Watt said. “We played five emotional games in three days, so I told them to keep their energy up and we would play well, and they did a good job.”
Southwest responded with a run in the fifth inning before ending the game with three in the sixth.
“I would say them coming back just gave us an extra boost and motivated us to get some more runs,” Williams said.
A HAC Tournament championship is not the end of the road for Lincoln Southwest, especially after winning six of seven games this week.
“We have high expectations and we expect to make to make it to state,” Watt said.
Lincoln Pius X upended No. 10 Norfolk in the quarterfinals and No. 9 Fremont in the third-place game.