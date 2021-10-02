East's rally fuels Southwest's final scoring surge in HAC Tournament championship game

Despite a quick start in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, Lincoln Southwest softball coach Mark Watt and his group knew it would not be an easy ride against Lincoln East.

The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks took a 7-0 lead after two innings and were up 11-3 after the third.

“That is a really good team (Lincoln East) that we played three times — in the last three days,” Watt said. “We have a lot of respect for them. They are a very talented team. So we knew they had a chance to come back and stuff, but we were swinging the bats really well tonight.”

Lincoln Southwest grinded it out, though, defeating the No. 2 Spartans 15-7 at Doris Blair Complex for its second straight HAC Tournament championship. Southwest also swept a doubleheader from East on Thursday, winning both games by one run.

Southwest saw offensive production throughout the lineup in the final. Every hitter reached base, and the team had 14 hits.

“Everyone contributed so well,” sophomore shortstop Kennadi Williams said. “Even Delaney (Madson) coming in catching when we needed it. Everyone was stepping up.”