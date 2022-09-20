East's Bussey, Norfolk's Schmidt shine as teams split Class A top-10 doubleheader

Lincoln East's Jordan Bussey and Norfolk's Jessica Schmidt brought the term "pitcher's duel" to new heights Tuesday at Doris Complex.

Bussey and Schmidt combined for 30 strikeouts as the No. 4 Spartans and No. 7 Panthers split a doubleheader.

Emerson Waldow helped Schmidt with a home run to lift Norfolk to a 2-0 win in the first game before Lincoln East responded with a 9-6 triumph in the nightcap.

“True pitcher's duel,” Norfolk head coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Give credit to Bussey, she is one of the best (pitchers) in the state. Jessica (Schmidt) threw right with her today and it turned into a pitcher's duel.

“We just kept telling them 'Stick with the process and don't try and go up there and do too much. A base hit here and there is going to win this thing. If you string a couple (hits) together we are going to be in a good spot.'

"We knew if both pitchers were on (that) one or two runs was going to win it.”

Schmidt, who has 74 strikeouts this season after recording eight against the Spartans in Game 1, settled in after allowing the first three Lincoln East batters on base in the bottom of the first.

Berkley Hatten doubled, Madison Adams walked and Delaney Bell was hit by a pitch before Schmidt retired the next three Spartans with strikeouts.

“I knew I just had to get the job done,” Schmidt said. “I knew I had the defense behind me, so I knew I had a good, strong backing behind me.

Hatten's double in the first and Kooper Barnes' double in the fourth were the only two hits Schmidt allowed all game. Bussey allowed just four hits with the biggest coming in the top of the sixth on Waldow's 2-run blast.

“It was a battle of the pitchers, and that was a big relief when Emmy hit it,” Schmidt said. “I knew it was gone once she hit it. It was really nice knowing the team had my back.”

East was limited to just six base runners in the loss, but Lincoln East head coach Lance Kingery had a simple adjustment for Game 2.

“Pain,” Kingery said. “We will have a better approach at the plate. There is no doubt in my mind that we will have a better approach and a better process. I don't know what the result will be, but we will definitely have a better process going into the next game.”

That proved quickly as the Panthers and Spartans combined for six runs in the first three innings of Game 2.

Lincoln East and Norfolk provided more offense through the first inning then the entirety of game one.

Waldow struck again, this time with an RBI double, before scoring on an Ava Borgman RBI single to give the Panthers a quick 2-0 lead, but it was Rhiannon Martin in the bottom half of the inning with a 2-run blast to even the score 2-2. Barnes added a solo blast in the bottom of the second to give Lincoln East a brief 3-2 lead before the Panthers answered with a run in the top of the third and fourth innings.

Neither Bussey nor Schmidt started in the circle for game two, but the two finished it.

Bussey, one of six East seniors honored on senior night, added seven strikeouts to her Tuesday total to finish with 19 and the victory.

Bussey finished with 179 pitches between the two contests.

“My motivation came a lot from just doing it for my team,” Bussey said. “I was put in a situation where they needed me, and I wanted to do my best to help my team.

“It definitely helps ease the mind (getting the game two victory), but it doesn't change how game one went. All you can do is do your best.”