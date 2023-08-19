Class A No. 1 Gretna defeated No. 3 Lincoln East 3-1 in the Bellevue East Invitational championship Saturday in Papillion.

The game was shortened to four innings due to a predetermined time limit.

Alexis Jensen was stifling in the circle for Gretna. She pitched all four frames, allowing four hits and striking out nine. Lincoln East was strong pitching, too, as Delaney Bell and Macy Fagler combined to allow a high-powered Gretna offense to just six hits and three runs.

Emerson Johnson, Megan Marshall and Jensen each had RBI hits for the Dragons, with Skarlett Jones adding a double in the second. Anniston Trevarrow stole two bases.

East's Berkley Hatten brought in the lone Spartans run with a single in the third. Lucy Barrett, Bell, and Nevaeh Coleman also tallied a hit. Coleman and Barrett both stole bases.

Lincoln North Star completed its tournament with two wins Saturday, defeating Elkhorn 10-0 and North Platte 6-2. Dempsey Whitmore had five hits in the two games, and Haylee Van Pelt was strong as a pitcher and hitter.

The tournament featured 10 ranked teams across Classes A and B. East finished 3-1 and North Star went 2-2.

Photos: Lincoln East, Grand Island usher in high school softball season