Early wake-up call doesn't bother Southwest one bit as Silver Hawks roll to Southeast Invite pool title

An 8 a.m. contest at Doris Bair Complex had the Lincoln Southwest softball team at the field for warmups at 6:45 Saturday morning.

Seems a tad early for the weekend, right? But these Silver Hawks were glad to come up with the sun.

"They were out there dancing," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "They were ready to go. There was a lot of spirit and enthusiasm at 6:45."

A top-four showdown right out of the gate may have had something to do with that.

Behind a consistent offensive attack, Class A No. 3 Southwest was up and going, opening with a 17-2 win against No. 4 Omaha Marian. The Silver Hawks followed with a 9-2 win against Class B No. 5 Elkhorn and an 8-2 victory against an improving Lincoln Pius X team to win a pool title at the Southeast Invitational.

Southwest (26-5) had 16 hits against the Crusaders, who did not throw Super-State pitcher Maddia Groff in their opener. Husker recruit Ashley Smetter hit two homers and drove in four against Elkhorn. Kennadi Williams homered and Taylor Fritz had three hits against the Thunderbolts.

There was no hitting of the snooze button for the Southwest offense, which also was backed up by strong showings in the circle from Alexis Bradley, Bailey Selvage and Sam Bank.