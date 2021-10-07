District softball: We break down the 16 matchups across classes B and C

Wayne (18-7) at No. 3 Northwest (25-7), 11 a.m.

Northwest has won 15 of its past 17 games, the only losses in that stretch coming to No. 2 Hastings. Ava Laurent gives the Vikings an impact arm in the circle. She'll be tested by a deep Wayne lineup that features senior Kendall Dorey (.514, 32 RBIs).

No. 8 Norris (15-13) at No. 6 Beatrice (18-7), 1 p.m.

The Titans and Lady Orange met in a subdistrict semifinal won by Beatrice 6-2, but this is definitely one of the more evenly matched series of the day. Both teams are athletic and fast, and each has a pitcher — Norris with Jaycee Carlow and Beatrice with Riley Schwisow — who can string together zeros.

No. 9 Omaha Gross (18-11) at Scottsbluff (27-7), 9 a.m. MT Sat.

Scottsbluff's Brady Laucomer (.467, 14 homers, 67 RBIs) is one of the top shortstops in the state. The Bearcats are looking for a second state berth and the first since 2011. Jenna Skradski (.489 BA) and Makayla Plisek (.462) power the Cougar lineup.

No. 5 Elkhorn (15-14) at No. 10 Waverly (16-11), 1 p.m.