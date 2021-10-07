District softball: We break down the 16 matchups across classes B and C

The best-of-three district finals will determine 16 state berths. Games are Friday unless noted.
O'Neill (17-10) at No. 1-rated Omaha Skutt (27-0), 2 p.m.
Outside of Hastings, no Class B team has greatly challenged a Skutt team that is seeking a second straight state title. A chance at a perfect season also is fueling a Skutt team that features Lauren and Hannah Camenzind and Ruby Meylan at the top.
Crete (16-14) at No. 2 Hastings (30-4), noon
A Hastings team determined to get back to the state final has a lot of firepower and it starts with South Dakota State recruit Kaelan Schultz, who has been a home-run-hitting machine. Crete showed some grit with a pair of rallies in subdistrict play.
Aurora (21-10) at No. 4 Bennington (23-4), noon
A senior-laden roster, led by Wichita State recruit Taylor Sedlacek, has the Badgers two wins from their first state appearance since 2011. Aurora earned a district final berth with a 7-6 walk-off win against York.
Gering (24-9) at No. 7 Wahoo (25-3), 10 a.m. Sat.
Wahoo is enjoying one of its best seasons since its run of Class C state titles a decade ago. Two-way standout Autumn Iversen is a big reason why. Brylee Dean (.510 BA), Gianni Aguilar (.485) and Gabby Moreno (.512) lead a Gering lineup capable of big innings.
Wayne (18-7) at No. 3 Northwest (25-7), 11 a.m.
Northwest has won 15 of its past 17 games, the only losses in that stretch coming to No. 2 Hastings. Ava Laurent gives the Vikings an impact arm in the circle. She'll be tested by a deep Wayne lineup that features senior Kendall Dorey (.514, 32 RBIs).
No. 8 Norris (15-13) at No. 6 Beatrice (18-7), 1 p.m.
The Titans and Lady Orange met in a subdistrict semifinal won by Beatrice 6-2, but this is definitely one of the more evenly matched series of the day. Both teams are athletic and fast, and each has a pitcher — Norris with Jaycee Carlow and Beatrice with Riley Schwisow — who can string together zeros.
No. 9 Omaha Gross (18-11) at Scottsbluff (27-7), 9 a.m. MT Sat.
Scottsbluff's Brady Laucomer (.467, 14 homers, 67 RBIs) is one of the top shortstops in the state. The Bearcats are looking for a second state berth and the first since 2011. Jenna Skradski (.489 BA) and Makayla Plisek (.462) power the Cougar lineup.
No. 5 Elkhorn (15-14) at No. 10 Waverly (16-11), 1 p.m.
It's a matchup of two teams that have cut their teeth on very tough schedules. Waverly won the regular-season matchup 13-5, but the Antlers have won games against Hastings, Norris, Omaha Gross, Beatrice and Norfolk since then.
Polk County (16-15) at No. 1 Bishop Neumann (28-2), 11 a.m.
Neumann has the ingredients (bats, speed, pitching and defense) for a special finish. Anyone in the Cavalier lineup can come through with a big hit. Polk County sophomore Kylee Krol is batting .522.
Fairbury (14-16) at No. 3 Hastings SC (26-7), noon
Fairbury is much better than its record indicates, and the Lady Jeffs have a great player to lean on in Jami Mans. The Lady Jeffs will try to limit an offense that has been hard to stop and is led by catcher Shaye Butler.
Raymond Central (18-13) at No. 4 Guardian Angels CC (20-7), 10:30 a.m.
These two will meet again after GACC won 11-1 in subdistrict play Monday. Raymond Central has shown great improvement over the season and it has a star in the making in freshman Kynzee McFadden (.560, 13 homers, 57 RBIs).
No. 10 Aquinas (15-13) at No. 2 Yutan/Mead (25-5), 10 a.m. Sat.
No team in the state has improved quite like Yutan/Mead, which won only six games last year. The Patriots are sound all around, especially in the circle with Shaylynn Campbell (16-4, 1.92 ERA).
Arlington (16-13) at No. 5 Malcolm (21-9), 1 p.m.
Malcolm is playing its best softball at the right time. The Clippers have won eight straight and have scored seven or more runs in each of those wins. Arlington picked up a big win over Yutan/Mead at the end of the regular season.
Highway 91 (21-9) at No. 7 Kearney Catholic (27-6), 1 p.m.
Kearney Catholic, the state runner-up last year, has five players hitting .429 or better, including Bralen Biddlecome (.500, six homers and 56 RBIs). Highway 91 is 16-6 against Class C competition.
Gothenburg (21-11) at No. 6 Freeman (20-7), noon Sat.
Freeman is seeking its first trip to state while Gothenburg is looking to return for the first time since 2014. The Falcons only have one senior on the roster and are led by pitcher Paige Mahler, who has struck out 152 in 111-plus innings.
No. 8 Auburn (19-9) at No. 9 Cozad (22-10), 11 a.m. Sat.
Auburn, which is seeking its sixth straight trip to Hastings, has a lineup that features Leah Grant at the top and Jaeleigh Darnell in the middle. The Haymakers have won nine of their past 10 games.
