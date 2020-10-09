District softball: Seward's bats help wrap up another 'special' district title

SEWARD — Last year, Seward battled through the district final round for hours at Waverly, winning a nerve-wracking and dramatic final in three games.
There were less theatrics Friday at Plum Creek Park, where the Class B No. 7 Bluejays wrapped up a second straight district crown with a series-clinching 10-4 win against Scottsbluff.
Still, this one was pretty special.
“It feels just as good, absolutely,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “They’re hard to get. Getting to Hastings (for state) is an accomplishment in itself, and being able to do it on our home field this year is quite the accomplishment for this group.”
Seward won the first game Friday 8-7, holding off a late Bearcat rally.
Grace Hamling got the Bluejays (24-8) started in the second game with a two-run homer. The senior shortstop added a wind-aided, two-run shot in the third inning to break a 2-2 tie, and Seward never looked back, scoring four more runs in the fifth to create some separation from the Bearcats (28-9).
“I had so much adrenaline going through me,” said Hamling, who also homered and doubled in the first game. “I was thinking hard hit and they came, so it was superexciting.
“Our bats one through nine are strong. Going into games I’m strongly confident we’ll put up six, seven on teams.”
Seward finished with 15 hits and created plenty of action on the basepaths in second game. Leadoff hitter Sydney Parra had four hits and also picked up both wins in the circle.
Seward will be making its third trip to state in four years. The Bluejays had to replace some key cogs from last year’s third-place state team.
But they had Parra, a three-year starter in the circle, back and the offense has shown some muscle, hitting about 48 homers this year.
“Just shows the next-woman-up mentality that we have,” Eber said. “Yeah, there were holes, but girls were ready to step up. I think it’s a credit to the girls that accepted their roles last year as JV players and role players on the bench. I’m just so happy for our two seniors (Parra and Hamling) who have a remarkable career so far.”
