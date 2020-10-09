District softball: Seward's bats help wrap up another 'special' district title

SEWARD — Last year, Seward battled through the district final round for hours at Waverly, winning a nerve-wracking and dramatic final in three games.

There were less theatrics Friday at Plum Creek Park, where the Class B No. 7 Bluejays wrapped up a second straight district crown with a series-clinching 10-4 win against Scottsbluff.

Still, this one was pretty special.

“It feels just as good, absolutely,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “They’re hard to get. Getting to Hastings (for state) is an accomplishment in itself, and being able to do it on our home field this year is quite the accomplishment for this group.”

Seward won the first game Friday 8-7, holding off a late Bearcat rally.

Grace Hamling got the Bluejays (24-8) started in the second game with a two-run homer. The senior shortstop added a wind-aided, two-run shot in the third inning to break a 2-2 tie, and Seward never looked back, scoring four more runs in the fifth to create some separation from the Bearcats (28-9).

“I had so much adrenaline going through me,” said Hamling, who also homered and doubled in the first game. “I was thinking hard hit and they came, so it was superexciting.