District softball scores and schedules, 10/5

Softball

DISTRICTS

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

A-1 at Gretna

Lincoln High 10, Omaha South 0

Gretna 12, Lincoln High 1

Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln North Star 13, x-Omaha South 1

Lincoln North Star 8, x-Lincoln High 0

Thursday—Game 5, Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 10 a.m.; Game 7, Gretna/Omaha Westside loser vs. Lincoln North Star; Championship, 2 p.m. (game to follow if needed).

A-2 at Omaha Marian

Lincoln Southeast 11, Omaha North 1

North Platte 4, Lincoln Pius X 2

Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Southeast 0

Lincoln Pius X 12, x-Omaha North 0

Lincoln Pius X 8, x-Lincoln Southeast 2

Thursday—Game 5, Omaha Marian vs. North Platte; Game 7, Omaha Marian/North Platte loser vs. Lincoln Pius X, Championship, 3 p.m. (game to follow if needed).

A-3 at Elkhorn South

Kearney 7, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Norfolk 10, Bellevue West 3

Elkhorn South 7, Kearney 3

Bellevue West 7, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Bellevue West 8, Kearney 0

Thursday—Game 5, Norfolk vs. Elkhorn South; Game 7, Elkhorn South/Norfolk vs. Bellevue West; Championship, 4 p.m. (game to follow if needed).

A-4 at Millard North

Omaha Bryan 7, Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 0

Millard North 13, Omaha Bryan 0

Bellevue East 7, Omaha Northwest 0

Bellevue East 7, Omaha Bryan 0

Thursday—Game 7, Millard North/Papillion-La Vista South loser, noon; Championship, 2 p.m. (game to follow if needed).

A-5 at Doris Bair Complex

Omaha Burke 17, Omaha Benson 0

Fremont 8, Columbus 7

Lincoln East 13, Omaha Burke 3

Columbus 15, x-Omaha Benson 1

Columbus 11, x-Omaha Burke 3

Thursday—Game 5, Lincoln East vs. Fremont, 11 a.m.; Game 7, Lincoln East/Fremont loser vs. Columbus, 1 p.m.; Championship, 3 p.m. (game to follow if needed).

A-6 at Millard South

Millard South 11, Omaha Central 0

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Northeast 12, x-Omaha Central 4

Millard South 4, Lincoln Southwest 3

Thursday—Game 5, Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10 a.m.; Championship, Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln Southwest winner vs. Millard South, noon (game to follow if needed).

A-7 at Millard West

Millard West 10, Omaha Westview 0

Papillion-La Vista 10, Grand Island 0

Grand Island 11, Omaha Westview 1

Papillion-La Vista 11, Millard West 6

Thursday—Game 5, Grand Island vs. Millard West, 11 a.m.; Championship, Papillion-La Vista vs. Grand Island/Millard West winner, 1 p.m. (game to follow if needed).