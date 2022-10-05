District softball scores and schedules, 10/5

Softball
DISTRICTS
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
A-1 at Gretna
Lincoln High 10, Omaha South 0
Gretna 12, Lincoln High 1
Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln North Star 13, x-Omaha South 1
Lincoln North Star 8, x-Lincoln High 0
Thursday—Game 5, Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 10 a.m.; Game 7, Gretna/Omaha Westside loser vs. Lincoln North Star; Championship, 2 p.m. (game to follow if needed).
A-2 at Omaha Marian
Lincoln Southeast 11, Omaha North 1
North Platte 4, Lincoln Pius X 2
Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln Pius X 12, x-Omaha North 0
Lincoln Pius X 8, x-Lincoln Southeast 2
Thursday—Game 5, Omaha Marian vs. North Platte; Game 7, Omaha Marian/North Platte loser vs. Lincoln Pius X, Championship, 3 p.m. (game to follow if needed).
A-3 at Elkhorn South
Kearney 7, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Norfolk 10, Bellevue West 3
Elkhorn South 7, Kearney 3
Bellevue West 7, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Bellevue West 8, Kearney 0
Thursday—Game 5, Norfolk vs. Elkhorn South; Game 7, Elkhorn South/Norfolk vs. Bellevue West; Championship, 4 p.m. (game to follow if needed).
A-4 at Millard North
Omaha Bryan 7, Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue East 0
Millard North 13, Omaha Bryan 0
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Northwest 0
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Bryan 0
Thursday—Game 7, Millard North/Papillion-La Vista South loser, noon; Championship, 2 p.m. (game to follow if needed).
A-5 at Doris Bair Complex
Omaha Burke 17, Omaha Benson 0
Fremont 8, Columbus 7
Lincoln East 13, Omaha Burke 3
Columbus 15, x-Omaha Benson 1
Columbus 11, x-Omaha Burke 3
Thursday—Game 5, Lincoln East vs. Fremont, 11 a.m.; Game 7, Lincoln East/Fremont loser vs. Columbus, 1 p.m.; Championship, 3 p.m. (game to follow if needed).
A-6 at Millard South
Millard South 11, Omaha Central 0
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Northeast 12, x-Omaha Central 4
Millard South 4, Lincoln Southwest 3
Thursday—Game 5, Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10 a.m.; Championship, Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln Southwest winner vs. Millard South, noon (game to follow if needed).
A-7 at Millard West
Millard West 10, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-La Vista 10, Grand Island 0
Grand Island 11, Omaha Westview 1
Papillion-La Vista 11, Millard West 6
Thursday—Game 5, Grand Island vs. Millard West, 11 a.m.; Championship, Papillion-La Vista vs. Grand Island/Millard West winner, 1 p.m. (game to follow if needed).