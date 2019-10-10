Softball
DISTRICTS
A-1 at La Vista City Park
South Sioux City 14, Omaha Northwest 13
Bellevue East 7, Millard North 0
Papillion-La Vista 12, South Sioux City 0
Millard North 14, x-Omaha Northwest 2
Millard North 12, x-South Sioux City 0
Saturday—Game 5, Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East, 10:30; Game 7, Game 5 loser vs. Millard North, noon; final, 2:30 (Second game to follow in necessary).
A-2 at Elkhorn
Omaha Central 12, Omaha North 4
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Westside 10
Elkhorn 11, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Westside 11, x-Omaha North 0
Omaha Westside 17, x-Omaha Central 1
Saturday—Game 5, Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn South, 10; Game 7, Game 5 loser vs. Omaha Westside, noon; final, 2 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-3 at Omaha Marian
Columbus 13, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln East 15, Omaha Burke 11
Omaha Marian 5, Columbus 2
Omaha Burke 11, x-Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Burke 9, x-Columbus 6
Saturday—Game 5, Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln East, noon; Game 7, Game 5 loser vs. Omaha Burke, 2; final, 4 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-4 at Gretna
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 4
Grand Island 6, Norfolk 2
Gretna 13, Lincoln Pius X 8
Norfolk 19, x-Lincoln High 1
Norfolk 9, x-Lincoln Pius X 7
Saturday—Game 5, Gretna vs. Grand Island, 11; Game 7, Game 5 loser vs. Norfolk, 1; final, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-5 at Millard South:
Bellevue West 12, Omaha Benson 0
Kearney 4, Lincoln Southeast 3
Millard South 5, Bellevue West 1
Lincoln Southeast 15, x-Omaha Benson 0
Bellevue West 13, x-Lincoln Southeast 9
Saturday—Game 5, Kearney vs. Millard South, 10; Game 7, Game 5 loser vs. Bellevue West, 11:45; final, 1:30 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-6 at Doris Bair
Lincoln North Star 12, Omaha South 0
Millard West 6, Fremont 3
Fremont 12, x-Omaha South 1
Lincoln North Star 8, Millard West 4
Thursday—Game 5, Fremont vs. Millard West, 4; final, Lincoln North Star vs. TBA, 6 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-7 at Doris Bair
Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln Northeast 7
Papillion-La Vista South 9, North Platte 5
North Platte 10, x-Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-La Vista South 3
Thursday—Game 5, North Platte vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 1; final, Lincoln Southwest vs. TBA, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).
C-1 at Arlington
Wahoo 14, Logan View/SS 2
Tekamah-Herman 8, Yutan/Mead 0
Bishop Neumann 6, Fort Calhoun 5
Arlington 9, Wahoo 1
Bishop Neumann 6, Tekamah-Herman 3
Yutan/Mead 13, x-Fort Calhoun 2
Tekamah-Herman 6, x-Logan View/SS 3
Wahoo 8, x-Yutan/Mead 3
Saturday—Game 9, Arlington vs. Bishop Neumann, 10; Game 10, Tekamah-Herman vs. Wahoo, 10; Game 11, Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, noon; Game 12, final, 2 (Second game to follow if necessary).
C-2 at Blue Springs
Southern/Diller-Odell 14, Syracuse 7
Falls City 16, Conestoga 6
Auburn 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Freeman 5, Falls City 4, 8 inn.
Falls City 4, x-Syracuse 3
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, x-Conestoga 2
Thursday—Game 7, Auburn vs. Freeman, 10; Game 8, Falls City vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, 10; Game 9, Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon; Game 10, final, 2 (Second game to follow if necessary).
You have free articles remaining.
C-3 at Fairbury
Centennial 14, Aquinas 2
Milford 8, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Malcolm 7, Raymond Central 2
Fairbury 8, Centennial 2
Milford 5, Malcolm 3
Wilber-Clatonia 11, x-Raymond Central 3
Malcolm 8, x-Aquinas 0
Centennial 6, x-Wilber-Clatonia 5
Thursday—Game 9, Fairbury vs. Milford, 11; Game 10, Malcolm vs. Centennial, 11; Game 11, Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 1; Game 12, final, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).
C-4 at Hastings
Blue Hill 15, Centura-Central Valley 13
Central City 7, Polk County 5
Fillmore Central/EM 17, Twin River 9
Hastings SC 8, Blue Hill 0
Central City 20, Fillmore Central/EM 6
Twin River 22, x-Polk County 14
Centura-Central Valley 4, x-Fillmore Central/EM 3
Twin River 11, x-Blue Hill 6
Saturday—Game 9, Hastings SC vs. Central City, noon; Game 10, Centura-Central Valley vs. Twin River, noon; Game 11, Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 2; Game 12, final, 4 (Second game to follow if necessary).
C-5 at Pierce
O'Neill 10, Ponca 6
Boone Central 11, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 1
Highway 91 8, Pierce 0
Guardian Angels CC 11, O'Neill 0
Boone Central 13, Highway 91 2
Pierce 7, x-Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 6
Ponca 7, x-Highway 91 3
O'Neil 9, x-Pierce 0
Thursday—Game 9, Guardian Angels CC vs. Boone Central, 10; Game 10, Ponca vs. O'Neil, 10; Game 11, Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, noon; Game 12, final, 2 (Second game to follow if necessary).
C-6 at Kearney
Ord 10, Chase County 5
Southern Valley/Alma 11, Minden 3
Cozad 11, Ord 4
Kearney Catholic 9, Southern Valley/Alma 1
Southern Valley/Alma 10, x-Chase County 0
Ord 13, x-Minden 7
Saturday—Game 7, Cozad vs. Kearney Catholic, noon; Game 8, Southern Valley/Alma vs. Ord, noon; Game 9, Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 2; Game 10, final, 4 (Second game to follow if necessary).
WEDNESDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 9, Wahoo 1: Morgan Oden doubled for Wahoo.
Auburn 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: Leah Grant had five hits, including a triple, and Shelby Neiman went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Auburn.
Bishop Neumann 6, Fort Calhoun 5: Hattie Bohac had two hits and Neumann held on for the victory.
Bishop Neumann 6, Tekamah-Herman 3: Logan Sylliaasen had three hits, including two doubles, to lead Neumann and Macy Sabatka pitched a complete game.
Centennial 14, Aquinas 2: Chaylee Tonniges had four RBIs and Aurora Junge homered to lead the Broncos.
Centennial 6, Wilber-Clatonia 5: Hunter Hartshorn hit a walk-off homer to lift the Broncos. She finished with three RBIs. Alexis Tachovsky doubled, homered and had three RBIs.
Fairbury 8, Centennial 2: Jaelle Johnson doubled, homered and finished with four RBIs to lead Fairbury. Daylee Dey had two hits and an RBI for the Broncos.
Falls City 4, Syracuse 3: Hannah Clary drove in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning RBI in the sixth inning to lead Falls City to a win.
Freeman 5, Falls City 4, 8 inn: Emma Hemminger scored on an error for Freeman in the bottom of the eighth as the Falcons defeated Falls City.
Gretna 13, Lincoln Pius X 8: Billie Andrews smacked three home runs and seven RBIs to lead Gretna past Pius X.
Kearney 4, Lincoln Southeast 3: Haley Becker pitched six innings of three-run softball to help the Bearcats sneak past Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln East 15, Omaha Burke 11: Madison Divis, Morgan Adams, and Kyndal Colon all had three RBIs to hammer Lincoln East past Omaha Burke.
Lincoln North Star 8, Millard West 4: Hanna Roth hit two home runs including a grand slam to lead Lincoln North Star over Millard West.
Lincoln North Star 12, Omaha South 0: Carly Dembowski and Emerson Thompson eached homered as Lincoln North Star earned the big win.
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 4: Matti Reiling drove in three runs while Molly Chapman struck out 6 to lead the Bolts to a win.
Lincoln Southeast 15, Omaha Benson 0: Kendal Fenton, Estrella Uribe, and Jacey McKeon all drove in three runs to help Lincoln Southeast cruise past Omaha Benson.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-La Vista South 3: Emma Hain smacked two home runs including a grand slam helping Lincoln Southwest to a win.
Malcolm 8, Aquinas 0: Hailey Wessel and Emma Brown each pitched to combine for the shutout while Taylor Glause had two RBIs to lead Malcolm.
Malcolm 7, Raymond Central 3: Jaiden Helms had three RBIs and Hailey Wessel limited Raymond Central to one hit.
Milford 8, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Callie Carraher struck out 10 and allowed only one hit over six innings and the Eagles got homers from Abby Houk and Carraher.
Milford 5, Malcolm 3: Callie Carraher struck out eight and Makena Stutzman doubled twice and drove in four runs for Milford. Taylor Glause had two hits for Malcolm.
Norfolk 9, Lincoln Pius X 7: Brandy Unger homered twice and Norfolk scored three in the top of the seventh to defeat Lincoln Pius X.
North Platte 10, Lincoln Northeast 2: Tataum Montelego pitched six innings of two-run ball while striking out 10 to lead North Platte to a win.
Southern/Diller-Odell 14, Syracuse 7: Taylor Traurnicht hit a grand slam and Alice Arnold had three RBIs to lead the Raiders. Taylor Sherwin had three hits and two RBIs for Syracuse.
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Conestoga 2; Karley Lauby pitched a complete game and struck out seven for Southern.
Wahoo 14, Logan View/SS 2: Morgan Oden and Harper Hancock each had three hits for the Warriors.
Wahoo 8, Yutan/Mead 3: Kharissa Eddie and Autumn Iversen each homered for the Warriors.
Wilber-Clatonia 11, Raymond Central 3: Rylee Sand and Hannah Lloyd each had three RBIs to lead the Wolverines.